EQS-News: Edison Investment Research Limited / Key word(s): Research Update Edison Investment Research Limited: EdiEdison issues outlook on Coats Group (COA)son Investment Research Limited: 13-Jun-2017 / 14:51 GMT/BST London, UK, 13 June 2017 *Edison issues outlook on Coats Group (COA)* Following the latest quarterly review, Coats Group is to enter the FTSE 250 Index with effect from 19 June. As well as signifying a strong share price performance over the last year, this concludes the company's transition phase to a strong independent entity in our view. Valuation metrics are on a more conventional footing now and as the market's understanding of the underlying business model increases we sense that it is starting to anticipate faster growth rates. The FY17 P/E and EV/EBITDA now stand at 14.5x and 8.4x, respectively, and we expect these multiples to trend down gradually over the following two years. These are not high in conventional terms but could be considered so in the context of our current growth expectations. We suspect that there will be upward pressure here as FY17 progresses but otherwise share price progress may pause until this becomes more visible. Coats offers a 1.6% prospective dividend yield. Click here [1] to view the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisoninvestmentresearch.com [2] *About Edison:* Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority [3]. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. *For more information please contact Edison:* Toby Thorrington, +44 (0)20 3077 5721 Roger Johnston, +44 (0)20 3077 5722 industrials@edisongroup.com Learn more at www.edisongroup.com [4] and connect with Edison on: LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-investment-research [5] Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res [6] YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv [7] Dissemination of a UK FINANCIAL NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 582741 13-Jun-2017 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=4dee7b0aeb7f80560683a181691d8188&application_id=582741&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e7266211cbf0b72f2b3d94ab8bdaae97&application_id=582741&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=105fe9be9b5e36892886e5a39d51d4b7&application_id=582741&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=88c95533002fab2316572f9ef6cf3cc6&application_id=582741&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=edc5483da45ef361071849742dbf1595&application_id=582741&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 6: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ec2d264fe4f303e2143a2e85c6eaa823&application_id=582741&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 7: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6b959e4d7ee3c402b931a274d2bbe945&application_id=582741&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

