Geosys Launches Partnership Program To Address Agricultural Challenges

'Geosys Labs' participants will have access to company's tools and expertise at no cost

MINNEAPOLIS, June 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Geosys, a leading provider of agronomic decision support tools, today launched Geosys' Labs, a new program that will make its global database of satellite imagery and weather data available to initiatives dedicated to addressing the growing challenges facing the agriculture industry.

Geosys is requesting applications via its website from companies, NGOs and universities interested in establishing a partnership for a proof of concept project. As part of these partnerships, Geosys will provide free access to its remote sensing technologies and agronomic expertise. While there is no specific limitation on the number of projects, qualifying partners must address one of the following objectives:

Improve the measurement of sustainable practices in agriculture

Provide affordable risk management solutions for smallholder farms

Increase transparency within the agriculture supply chain

Revolutionize the future of agriculture and farming technologies

"Businesses across the ag supply chain face many challenges today, including changing weather patterns and the need to increase production of high quality food with limited resources," said Damien Lepoutre, founder and president of Geosys. "To mark our 30th anniversary this year, we will support organizations and individuals working to solve these critical challenges by providing access to our data and experts who can help uncover opportunities to improve the future of agriculture."

Since 1987, Geosys has managed global satellite imagery from a growing virtual constellation of public and private satellites to help improve decision making practices for customers that represent the entire ecosystem of the agriculture supply chain.

"Geosys Labs is an extension of our traditional business capabilities," said Vincent Lelandais, customer solutions lead, Geosys. "Our objective is to assist efforts that will better our world and the agriculture ecosystem by providing data and imagery to power future solutions."

Starting today, Geosys invites individuals and organizations interested in exploring a partnership with Geosys Labs to fill out an application at geosys.com/labs or contact Labs@geosys.com. Visit the website for complete details and partnership rules.

About GEOSYS

Geosys is the first global digital agriculture company founded by agronomists. With 30 years of industry experience and business in more than 50 countries, Geosys' digital agricultural solutions use the latest research in agronomics, information technologies and satellite imagery to provide clients with data, analysis and insights they need to make more informed decisions. Geosys services range from worldwide risk management and supply monitoring of agricultural commodities to input sales and precision farming support. It also develops highly customized business solutions for large multinational agricultural companies. Acquired by Land O'Lakes, Inc. in 2013, Geosys is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota with offices in France, Switzerland, Australia, and Brazil. For more information on Geosys, please visitgeosys.com.

Cassie Batinich

Weber Shandwick

cbatinich@webershandwick.com

1 952 346 6073

