PHOENIX, AZ--(Marketwired - June 13, 2017) - PROACTIS, a global Spend Control and eProcurement solution provider, launched today the PROACTIS Source Directory, a centralized, searchable repository of supplier information designed to connect buyers and suppliers in a meaningful way. The new repository positions suppliers for more sales opportunities with leading North American organizations across the Fortune 500 and 1000.

"Suppliers typically spend countless hours and marketing dollars trying to get in front of the right buying organizations at the right time," said Brian Miller, vice president of managed services at PROACTIS. "We have created an easier way for suppliers to get on buyers' radar and create more sales opportunities while simultaneously giving buyers a deeper line of sight into who they're working with and the additional supply options available. This positions both parties for tremendous efficiencies and potential for growth."

The new repository is mutually beneficial for both parties. The intention of the directory is to enable suppliers to easily promote themselves in front of the PROACTIS buying community with $85 billion in spending power. Buyers can easily search for suppliers by category, business designations, certifications, specifications, service area and location, equipping them to uncover the offerings and suppliers that meet their needs. "We're essentially speeding the sales cycle to save both parties time and money -- a terrific benefit especially when you consider the pressure to compete and resource-strapped nature of these industries," adds Miller.

The Source Directory -- which is free to join -- gives suppliers access to PROACTIS' community of Fortune 500 and Fortune 1000 buyers that are actively looking for products and services. It's a prestigious community of the nation's top chain stores, many of which have been running sourcing events with PROACTIS for over ten years across thousands of categories spanning every department.

Suppliers get a free, basic profile with the ability to upgrade into different tiers to expand their profile's visibility, depth and breadth to reach buyers. Other benefits include a user-friendly profile wizard that offers a simple, step-by-step set up process, which prompts suppliers to include the information buyers are looking for, and integration with PROACTIS eSourcing.

To start getting more sales opportunities today, register for the new PROACTIS Source Directory at https://source-directory.com/.

About PROACTIS

PROACTIS specializes in helping organizations take the waste out of all their non-payroll spend to deliver greater bottom-line value. We deliver technology solutions and associated services that help them transform the way they buy and pay for all types of goods and services to eliminate wasted time, money and talent throughout the business.

Our Spend Control and eProcurement platform includes solutions to support the entire procure-to-pay process, including the source-to-contract cycle of supplier management, sourcing contract management and content management integrated with the purchase-to-pay cycle of guided buying, purchase authorization and invoice processing. It also includes a cloud-based supplier network to facilitate efficient, effective supplier interaction and commerce. For more information on PROACTIS visit PROACTIS.

Media Contact:

Simon Dadswell

PROACTIS

simon.dadswell@proactis.com

+44 (0)1937 545070