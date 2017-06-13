NERETA Posts New Article About Upcoming Job Creation Summit on Its Website

The New Article Explains the Inspiration Behind the Job Creation Summit, Which Will be Held on June 14 and 15 in Scranton, PA

SCRANTON, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2017 / The founders of the North East Regional Employment and Training Association (NERETA) are pleased to announce that they have just posted a new article to their website that focuses on their upcoming Job Creation Summit in Scranton, Pennsylvania on June 14 and 15. The article also goes into detail about many of the experts who will speak at the event, as well as the inspiration behind holding the summit.

To read the new article in its entirety, and also learn more about the upcoming Job Creation Summit and the eight-month post-conference courses that will follow it, please check out http://summit.nereta.org at any time.

As the new article notes, the Job Creation Summit will feature a number of experts in economic growth, who will speak about federal budget cuts and how state and local administrators should respond to them.

"Ultimately, it will not be what Washington D.C. does, but what local regions do that will determine the future of the U.S. economy," said Colleen LaRose, founder and president of the NERETA.

"This is why we are holding the Job Creation Summit - to bring together experts from all the different constituencies represented in economic growth strategies to teach teams of local administrators not only how to cope, but how to grow their economy. As businesses in these growing economies also grow, they can help support other local needs. And, as local economies grow, so will the national economy."

Bill Holstein, international business journalist and author of The Next American Economy: Blueprint for a Real Recovery, will be the moderator of the Job Creation Summit. Holstein, who has spent decades traveling across the United States and the world to understand who is winning and losing in the global economy, said all players in a region need to learn what they can do to optimize growth.

"The key is the concept of clusters of related economic activity," Holstein said, adding that in his experience, regions that are winners have found a niche to specialize in and then collaborate to help that region become known for that specialty.

Charles Vollmer, founder of Jobenomics, will speak at the luncheon on June 14. His presentation will focus on the new digital economy and why regions should stop relying on old, industrial era economics. Linda Cruz Carnall, NE Regional Director at U.S. Department of Commerce, Economic Development Administration, will also attend the summit, and will share information about new funding available through the EDA.

"Other speakers we have coming include the director of technology transfer from Cornell University, Alice Li, Dr. Patricia Greene from Babson University's Entrepreneurship program, Maria Meyers from Sourcelink, Erik Pages from Entreworks, and Laurence Gottlieb - President and CEO Hudson Valley Economic Development Corporation, to name just a few," LaRose said.

The purpose of the NERETA Job Creation Summit and eight-month post-conference courses (one webinar per month) is to assist local higher education, workforce development and economic development professionals to align their strategies to improve local workforce capabilities in both technology and business ownership skills and boost a competitive advantage for their region. For more information, please visit http://summit.nereta.org.

