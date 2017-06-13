

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Air Force decided to stop flying 55 F-35 fighter jets due to oxygen deprivation issues to pilots. Though the pilots experienced Oxygen deprivation, the backup Oxygen supply worked perfect and thus the planes were landed safely.



More than 220 F-35s manufactured by Lockheed Martin Corp are operational around the globe.



There were five incidents, where pilots flying F-35 complained of Oxygen deprivation or symptoms of hypoxia. All flights were F-35 A Lightning IIs from Luke Air Force base in Arizona, used for training mission. Usually F-35A Lightning IIs of the base fly 25 training session on each weekday.



The Air Force said it is planning to study the issue in detail. Luke is the largest base for F-35. There will be a thorough study involving engineers, maintainers and aero-medical physiologists.



Lockheed Martin's 37 percent of revenues are from F-35 and its F-35 sales have been increasing.



