Several sessions during last week's Africa Energy Forum (AEF) depicted the dynamics of solar energy development in Zambia that is currently taking the form of mini grids as well as larger projects via the scaling solar program.

Zambia's solar sector has attracted global attention due to the very low costs of electricity procured via the first round of the so-called scaling solar program in 2015.

Last week, Zambia also attracted attention mainly because of the publication of the names of 12 firms whose bids pre-qualified under the second round of the scaling solar program. pv magazine has gathered the latest information concerning all portions of the country's solar sector.

Scaling solar projects Regarding the PV projects qualified under the first round of the scaling solar program in Zambia, a member of the International Finance Corporation (IFC) told pv magazine that two projects totalling 75 MW will reach financial close by the end of the summer.

In February, Zambia's Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) signed a new agreement with the IFC to develop up to 500 MW of renewable energy through two to four projects. The second round of the scaling solar program that shortlisted successful bidders last week concerns the first 180 MW of solar PV capacity out of the total 500 MW ...

