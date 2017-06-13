Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, has launched highly innovative, next -generation spectrophotometers for each of its three premium refinish brands Cromax, Spies Hecker and Standox across the company's Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region. A market-by-market phased introduction in the region will give Axalta's customers access to an extremely powerful, Wi-Fi enabled digital color measurement device that allows for faster and more accurate readings of both the paint color and the effect in one simple step. The new spectrophotometers have been designed to work seamlessly with Axalta's cloud-based color retrieval and product management software.

As a leader in color matching technology, Axalta was the first in the refinish industry to offer a device that measured paint color and flake appearance in 2011. Thanks to their smaller size, these new color measurement devices can be operated with one hand to measure and match vehicle colors and paint effects quickly and reliably. Other new technologies incorporated into the devices include touch-sensitive color screens and colored LED lights that indicate the status of the color measurement: green indicates a successful reading, blue tells the operator the reading is in progress, and red alerts the user to repeat the process.

"The future of color management in body shops is clearly digital. By investing in ground-breaking measurement technology and designing a small spectrophotometer that is intuitive, convenient, reliable and quick to use, Axalta is helping to increase the speed of work processes so body shops are able to repair more cars each day without compromising on quality," says Dr. Martin Wulf, Color Marketing Manager for Axalta Refinish Systems in EMEA.

