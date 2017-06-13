North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc.: USMJ to Meet with ALYI and LEXG Later this Week in Phoenix on Lithium Technology and Cannabis Point of Sale System

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2017 / North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: USMJ) ("USMJ") recently announced a deal shift in the planned transaction with Alternet Systems, Inc. (ALYI) in conjunction with the acquisition of the controlling interest in USMJ by American Cannabis Innovations Conglomerated ("ACI"). The ACI acquisition is part of ACI's overall strategy to acquire early stage, undervalued businesses with intellectual properties validated by market tests, and commercial or consumer sales. USMJ plans to acquire ALYI's Point of Sale (POS) technology to further develop and market test a Cannabis Industry specific POS. USMJ had previously planned to maintain the POS technology within ALYI and orchestrate an equity swap between the two Companies. Alternatively, ALYI has entered into an agreement to go a different direction acquiring a private Lithium Intellectual Property Company that has entered into a strategic agreement with Lithium Exploration Group, Inc. (LEXG), among other strategic developments. USMJ, ALYI, and LEXG will all meet later this week near LEXG's home city of operation in Phoenix, AZ.

