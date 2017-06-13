Global Dendritic Cell Cancer Vaccine Market & Clinical Trials Outlook to 2023 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Dendritic Cell Cancer Vaccine Market & Clinical Trials Outlook 2023" report to their offering.

Global Dendritic Cell Cancer Vaccine Market & Clinical Trials Outlook 2023 report gives comprehensive insight on various clinical and non-clinical advancements in the global dendritic cell cancer vaccine market. In recent years, dendritic cell cancer vaccines have emerged as new growth frontier for the companies involved in the research and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. As per report findings, currently there are 53 dendritic cell cancer vaccines in clinical pipeline. Most of the dendritic cell cancer vaccines are in preclinical phase followed by phase-II clinical trials.

The recent advancement in in situ dendritic cell production from its progenitor cells, its maturation enabling processes and its delivery techniques has added to their advantage. They are also known to generate memory T cells which could produce a heightened secondary immune response for future encounters with the tumor cells in case of tumor progression. As cancer cells are known to evade immune response by triggering regulatory T cells suppressing the immune system, dendritic cells come to the rescue as it antagonistically acts on immune checkpoint inhibitors like CLAT4 and CD25 mediated immune pathways, thereby breaking the host's immune tolerance.



As dendritic cells are found to have a modulatory effect on almost all the parameters of the immune system, all other types of cancer vaccines are found to be administered in conjugation with dendritic cells cancer vaccine to have a synergistic effect on immune system against tumor growth. With further advancement in immunological studies, dendritic cells cancer vaccine will have a driving effect on cancer therapeutics which will have a lion's share on cancer vaccine market.



Even though some technical concerns existed regarding in situ production of dendritic cells due to its low concentration in peripheral tissues, it has been successfully overcome with engineered dendritic cells which could now be produced in large number for mass scale vaccination programs. Simultaneous administration of regulating factors which facilitate dendritic cell survival and immune-modulator function holds the key for increased efficiency of cancer vaccine based on dendritic cell, the superspecialised sentinels of cancer immunotherapy, the title it truly deserves.



Global Dendritic Cell Cancer Vaccine Market & Clinical Trials Outlook 2023 Highlights:



- Global Dendritic Cell Cancer Vaccine Market Overview

- Assessment of Dendritic Vaccines with Other Therapeutic Regimens

- Global Dendritic Cell Vaccines Clinical Pipeline by Company, Indication & Phase

- Marketed Dendritic Cell Vaccines Clinical Insight

- Dendritic Cells Mechanizing Immune Response

- Future Growth Opportunities



Key Topics Covered:



1. Advent of Dendritic Vaccine in Oncology



2. Cataloging towards Dendritic Cells



3. Dendritic Cells Mechanizing Immune Response

3.1 Antigen Appearance Leads to Cellular Immune Responses

3.2 Stacking of Distinct Antigens over Dendritic Cells

3.3 Dendritic Cells Source & Subsets

3.4 Trail towards Maturation

3.5 Stimulation Initiates Maturation

3.6 Migration to Lymph Node

3.7 Precision of Dendritic Cells Vaccination

3.8 Illustrations of Clinical Results among Varied Cancer

3.9 Quality Control

3.10 Immune Monitoring



4. Equipping Dendritic Cell Vaccines

4.1 Cross Presentation of CD4 T-CD8 T Cells

4.2 Strategies to Recruit, Mature & Load Dendritic Cells In Situ

4.3 Strategies to Activate NKT Cells



5. Assessment of Dendritic Vaccines with Other Therapeutic Regimens

5.1 Dendritic Cell Cancer Vaccine & Monoclonal Antibodies

5.2 Dendritic Cell Cancer Vaccine & Peptide Based Cancer Vaccine

5.3 Dendritic Cell Cancer Vaccine & Cytokine Based Cancer Vaccine

5.4 Dendritic Cell Cancer Vaccine & Antibody Drug Conjugate Based Cancer Vaccine



6. Dendritic Cell Cancer Vaccine Market & Clinical Insight

6.1 Some Trends Involving Dendritic Cells Cancer Vaccination

6.2 Dendritic Cell Cancer Vaccine Pipeline Overview



7. Undercurrents of Dendritic Cancer Vaccine Growth



8. Challenging Milieu for Dendritic Cancer Vaccine



9. Prospective Trajectories for Future



10. Dendritic Cell Vaccines Clinical Pipeline by Company, Indication & Phase

10.1 Research

10.2 Preclinical

10.3 Clinical

10.4 Phase I

10.5 Phase I/II

10.6 Phase II

10.7 Phase II/III

10.8 Phase III



11. Marketed Dendritic Cell Vaccines Clinical Insight

11.1 Sipuleucel-T (Provenge)

11.2 Dendritic Cell Vaccine (CreaVax-HCC,CreaVax-PC & CreaVax-RCC)

11.3 Dendritic Cell-Activated Cytokine-Induced Killer Cells - Shanghai Jia Fu Medical



12. Competitve Landscape

12.1 3M Company

12.2 Activartis

12.3 Argos Therapeutics

12.4 Batavia Bioservices

12.5 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

12.6 Creagene

12.7 DanDrit Biotech

12.8 DCPrime

12.9 Dendreon Corporation

12.10 Elios Therapeutics

12.11 ImmunoCellular Therapeutics

12.12 Immunicum

12.13 Kiromic

12.14 Medigene

12.15 Merck

12.16 Northwest Biotherapeutics

12.17 Glaxo Smith Kline

12.18 ImmunoCellular Therapeutics

12.19 SOTIO

12.20 Tella Incorporation

12.21 Theravectys

12.22 Vaxil BioTherapeutics



