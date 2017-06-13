sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

Capita plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire
London, June 13

Capita plc

13 June 2017

Announcement of AGM Results

At the Annual General Meeting of Capita plc held on 13 June 2017, all the resolutions set out in the Notice of Meeting were approved by the shareholders which were voted by way of a poll. The results of the poll for each resolution were as follows:

RESOLUTIONVOTES
FOR		%VOTES
AGAINST		%VOTES
TOTAL		% of ISC VOTEDVOTES
WITHHELD
1To receive the financial statements and the reports of the Directors and the Auditor for the year ended 31 December 2016.564,872,07399.89642,5720.11565,514,64584.37%32,737
2To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report, other than the part containing the Directors' Remuneration Policy, in the form set out in the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2016.506,943,94890.3054,441,1749.70561,385,12283.76%4,162,260
3To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy in the form set out in the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2016.503,933,23789.2360,805,62910.77564,738,86684.26%808,516
4To declare a final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2016 of 20.6 pence per share.565,241,68299.95304,6980.05565,546,38084.38%1,002
5To elect Sir Ian Powell as a Director.557,523,70299.254,204,6430.75561,728,34583.81%3,819,037
6To re-elect Andy Parker as a Director.488,361,61786.3677,147,55913.64565,509,17684.37%38,206
7To re-elect Nick Greatorex as a Director.557,453,42298.578,074,6991.43565,528,12184.38%19,261
8To re-elect Vic Gysin as a Director.557,617,79698.607,910,6571.40565,528,45384.38%18,929
9To re-elect Gillian Sheldon as a Director.564,797,18799.87730,5910.13565,527,77884.38%19,604
10To re-elect John Cresswell as a Director.559,165,40098.886,359,5081.12565,524,90884.38%22,474
11To re-elect Andrew Williams as a Director.564,466,88699.811,060,0510.19565,526,93784.38%20,445
12To elect Chris Sellers as a Director.557,632,22998.607,896,7961.40565,529,02584.38%18,357
13To elect Matthew Lester as a Director.564,035,77699.741,493,2490.26565,529,02584.38%18,357
14To re-appoint KPMG LLP as Auditor of the Company.559,520,16299.87741,0000.13560,261,16283.59%5,286,220
15To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee to fix the Auditor's remuneration.564,602,12899.94332,1240.06564,934,25284.29%613,130
16To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006.563,348,84399.612,193,6720.39565,542,51584.38%4,867
17To dis-apply statutory pre-emption rights pursuant to Section 570 of the Companies Act 2006.565,009,27599.91523,3210.09565,532,59684.38%14,786
18To approve the calling of a general meeting other than an annual general meeting on not less than 14 clear days' notice.541,470,68596.1221,862,7093.88563,333,39484.05%2,213,987
19To renew the Company's authority to make market purchases of its own ordinary shares pursuant to Section 701 of the Companies Act 2006.560,375,58999.095,137,9390.91565,513,52884.37%33,854
20To adopt the Capita plc Long Term Incentive Plan 2017.552,214,25597.6513,312,9122.35565,527,16784.38%20,214
21To adopt the Capita plc 2017 Deferred Annual Bonus Plan.563,953,23399.721,573,0920.28565,526,32584.38%22,742
22To adopt the Capita plc Save as You Earn Option Scheme 2017.558,741,73198.806,784,5591.20565,526,29084.38%21,093
23To adopt the Capita plc Share Incentive Plan 2017.564,923,27999.89603,2750.11565,526,55484.38%21,969

Please note a 'vote withheld' is not a vote under English law and is therefore not included in the calculation of votes 'for' and 'against' a resolution.

Capita plc further announces that, in accordance with the provisions of paragraph 9.6.2 of the Listing Rules, copies of resolutions other than those concerning ordinary business passed at the Annual General Meeting have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and can be viewed at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm

Enquiries: Francesca Todd, Group Company Secretary, 020 720 0641


© 2017 PR Newswire