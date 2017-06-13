Capita plc - Result of AGM

Capita plc

13 June 2017

Announcement of AGM Results

At the Annual General Meeting of Capita plc held on 13 June 2017, all the resolutions set out in the Notice of Meeting were approved by the shareholders which were voted by way of a poll. The results of the poll for each resolution were as follows:

RESOLUTION VOTES

FOR % VOTES

AGAINST % VOTES

TOTAL % of ISC VOTED VOTES

WITHHELD 1 To receive the financial statements and the reports of the Directors and the Auditor for the year ended 31 December 2016. 564,872,073 99.89 642,572 0.11 565,514,645 84.37% 32,737 2 To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report, other than the part containing the Directors' Remuneration Policy, in the form set out in the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2016. 506,943,948 90.30 54,441,174 9.70 561,385,122 83.76% 4,162,260 3 To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy in the form set out in the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2016. 503,933,237 89.23 60,805,629 10.77 564,738,866 84.26% 808,516 4 To declare a final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2016 of 20.6 pence per share. 565,241,682 99.95 304,698 0.05 565,546,380 84.38% 1,002 5 To elect Sir Ian Powell as a Director. 557,523,702 99.25 4,204,643 0.75 561,728,345 83.81% 3,819,037 6 To re-elect Andy Parker as a Director. 488,361,617 86.36 77,147,559 13.64 565,509,176 84.37% 38,206 7 To re-elect Nick Greatorex as a Director. 557,453,422 98.57 8,074,699 1.43 565,528,121 84.38% 19,261 8 To re-elect Vic Gysin as a Director. 557,617,796 98.60 7,910,657 1.40 565,528,453 84.38% 18,929 9 To re-elect Gillian Sheldon as a Director. 564,797,187 99.87 730,591 0.13 565,527,778 84.38% 19,604 10 To re-elect John Cresswell as a Director. 559,165,400 98.88 6,359,508 1.12 565,524,908 84.38% 22,474 11 To re-elect Andrew Williams as a Director. 564,466,886 99.81 1,060,051 0.19 565,526,937 84.38% 20,445 12 To elect Chris Sellers as a Director. 557,632,229 98.60 7,896,796 1.40 565,529,025 84.38% 18,357 13 To elect Matthew Lester as a Director. 564,035,776 99.74 1,493,249 0.26 565,529,025 84.38% 18,357 14 To re-appoint KPMG LLP as Auditor of the Company. 559,520,162 99.87 741,000 0.13 560,261,162 83.59% 5,286,220 15 To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee to fix the Auditor's remuneration. 564,602,128 99.94 332,124 0.06 564,934,252 84.29% 613,130 16 To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006. 563,348,843 99.61 2,193,672 0.39 565,542,515 84.38% 4,867 17 To dis-apply statutory pre-emption rights pursuant to Section 570 of the Companies Act 2006. 565,009,275 99.91 523,321 0.09 565,532,596 84.38% 14,786 18 To approve the calling of a general meeting other than an annual general meeting on not less than 14 clear days' notice. 541,470,685 96.12 21,862,709 3.88 563,333,394 84.05% 2,213,987 19 To renew the Company's authority to make market purchases of its own ordinary shares pursuant to Section 701 of the Companies Act 2006. 560,375,589 99.09 5,137,939 0.91 565,513,528 84.37% 33,854 20 To adopt the Capita plc Long Term Incentive Plan 2017. 552,214,255 97.65 13,312,912 2.35 565,527,167 84.38% 20,214 21 To adopt the Capita plc 2017 Deferred Annual Bonus Plan. 563,953,233 99.72 1,573,092 0.28 565,526,325 84.38% 22,742 22 To adopt the Capita plc Save as You Earn Option Scheme 2017. 558,741,731 98.80 6,784,559 1.20 565,526,290 84.38% 21,093 23 To adopt the Capita plc Share Incentive Plan 2017. 564,923,279 99.89 603,275 0.11 565,526,554 84.38% 21,969

Please note a 'vote withheld' is not a vote under English law and is therefore not included in the calculation of votes 'for' and 'against' a resolution.

Capita plc further announces that, in accordance with the provisions of paragraph 9.6.2 of the Listing Rules, copies of resolutions other than those concerning ordinary business passed at the Annual General Meeting have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and can be viewed at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm

Enquiries: Francesca Todd, Group Company Secretary, 020 720 0641