Capita plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire
London, June 13
Capita plc
13 June 2017
Announcement of AGM Results
At the Annual General Meeting of Capita plc held on 13 June 2017, all the resolutions set out in the Notice of Meeting were approved by the shareholders which were voted by way of a poll. The results of the poll for each resolution were as follows:
|RESOLUTION
|VOTES
FOR
|%
|VOTES
AGAINST
|%
|VOTES
TOTAL
|% of ISC VOTED
|VOTES
WITHHELD
|1
|To receive the financial statements and the reports of the Directors and the Auditor for the year ended 31 December 2016.
|564,872,073
|99.89
|642,572
|0.11
|565,514,645
|84.37%
|32,737
|2
|To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report, other than the part containing the Directors' Remuneration Policy, in the form set out in the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2016.
|506,943,948
|90.30
|54,441,174
|9.70
|561,385,122
|83.76%
|4,162,260
|3
|To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy in the form set out in the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2016.
|503,933,237
|89.23
|60,805,629
|10.77
|564,738,866
|84.26%
|808,516
|4
|To declare a final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2016 of 20.6 pence per share.
|565,241,682
|99.95
|304,698
|0.05
|565,546,380
|84.38%
|1,002
|5
|To elect Sir Ian Powell as a Director.
|557,523,702
|99.25
|4,204,643
|0.75
|561,728,345
|83.81%
|3,819,037
|6
|To re-elect Andy Parker as a Director.
|488,361,617
|86.36
|77,147,559
|13.64
|565,509,176
|84.37%
|38,206
|7
|To re-elect Nick Greatorex as a Director.
|557,453,422
|98.57
|8,074,699
|1.43
|565,528,121
|84.38%
|19,261
|8
|To re-elect Vic Gysin as a Director.
|557,617,796
|98.60
|7,910,657
|1.40
|565,528,453
|84.38%
|18,929
|9
|To re-elect Gillian Sheldon as a Director.
|564,797,187
|99.87
|730,591
|0.13
|565,527,778
|84.38%
|19,604
|10
|To re-elect John Cresswell as a Director.
|559,165,400
|98.88
|6,359,508
|1.12
|565,524,908
|84.38%
|22,474
|11
|To re-elect Andrew Williams as a Director.
|564,466,886
|99.81
|1,060,051
|0.19
|565,526,937
|84.38%
|20,445
|12
|To elect Chris Sellers as a Director.
|557,632,229
|98.60
|7,896,796
|1.40
|565,529,025
|84.38%
|18,357
|13
|To elect Matthew Lester as a Director.
|564,035,776
|99.74
|1,493,249
|0.26
|565,529,025
|84.38%
|18,357
|14
|To re-appoint KPMG LLP as Auditor of the Company.
|559,520,162
|99.87
|741,000
|0.13
|560,261,162
|83.59%
|5,286,220
|15
|To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee to fix the Auditor's remuneration.
|564,602,128
|99.94
|332,124
|0.06
|564,934,252
|84.29%
|613,130
|16
|To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006.
|563,348,843
|99.61
|2,193,672
|0.39
|565,542,515
|84.38%
|4,867
|17
|To dis-apply statutory pre-emption rights pursuant to Section 570 of the Companies Act 2006.
|565,009,275
|99.91
|523,321
|0.09
|565,532,596
|84.38%
|14,786
|18
|To approve the calling of a general meeting other than an annual general meeting on not less than 14 clear days' notice.
|541,470,685
|96.12
|21,862,709
|3.88
|563,333,394
|84.05%
|2,213,987
|19
|To renew the Company's authority to make market purchases of its own ordinary shares pursuant to Section 701 of the Companies Act 2006.
|560,375,589
|99.09
|5,137,939
|0.91
|565,513,528
|84.37%
|33,854
|20
|To adopt the Capita plc Long Term Incentive Plan 2017.
|552,214,255
|97.65
|13,312,912
|2.35
|565,527,167
|84.38%
|20,214
|21
|To adopt the Capita plc 2017 Deferred Annual Bonus Plan.
|563,953,233
|99.72
|1,573,092
|0.28
|565,526,325
|84.38%
|22,742
|22
|To adopt the Capita plc Save as You Earn Option Scheme 2017.
|558,741,731
|98.80
|6,784,559
|1.20
|565,526,290
|84.38%
|21,093
|23
|To adopt the Capita plc Share Incentive Plan 2017.
|564,923,279
|99.89
|603,275
|0.11
|565,526,554
|84.38%
|21,969
Please note a 'vote withheld' is not a vote under English law and is therefore not included in the calculation of votes 'for' and 'against' a resolution.
Capita plc further announces that, in accordance with the provisions of paragraph 9.6.2 of the Listing Rules, copies of resolutions other than those concerning ordinary business passed at the Annual General Meeting have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and can be viewed at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm
Enquiries: Francesca Todd, Group Company Secretary, 020 720 0641