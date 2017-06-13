Final results of the simplified public tender offer on Euro Disney S.C.A. The Walt Disney Company to implement a mandatory buy-out and delisting

PARIS, June 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- EDL Holding Company, LLC, Euro Disney Investments S.A.S. and EDL Corporation S.A.S. (the "Bidders") announce that on June 13, 2017, the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (the "AMF") published a notice announcing the final results of their simplified public tender offer on Euro Disney S.C.A. (the "Offer") and stated that 86,269,445 shares representing 11.01% of the share capital of Euro Disney S.C.A. had been tendered into the Offer.

As a result, EDL Holding Company, LLC, Euro Disney Investments S.A.S. and EDL Corporation S.A.S. now hold in concert 760,513,348 shares, representing 97.08% of the capital of Euro Disney S.C.A.

As previously announced, EDL Holding, LLC, Euro Disney Investments S.A.S. and EDL Corporation S.A.S. will implement a mandatory buy-out and delisting to allow the transfer of the shares of Euro Disney S.C.A. not already owned by the Bidders in exchange for a consideration equal to the price offered in the Offer.

For that purpose, Euronext Paris has been requested to suspend the trading of Euro Disney S.C.A.'s shares today before the market opening.

Publication of the information

As a reminder, the Offer was the subject of an information notice published by the AMFon May 10, 2017 under number 17-186, pursuant to the clearance decision rendered on May 9, 2017, which is available on the websites of Euro Disney S.C.A. (http://corporate.disneylandparis.fr) and the AMF (www.amf-france.org).

Additional information regarding the Offer is available at https://eurodisney-opa.com/en.

