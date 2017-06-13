SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/13/17 --



WHO: OneSpin® Solutions, provider of innovative formal verification solutions for highly reliable, digital integrated circuits (ICs),

WHAT: Will demonstrate its comprehensive safety critical formal verification for automotive and mission-critical applications at the Design Automation Conference (DAC) in Booth #1547. Other demos will showcase additional design verification solutions from OneSpin including, Quantify™ Fault Observation Coverage, SystemC/C++ Formal Verification Environment and Equivalence Checking-Field Programmable Gate Array (EC-FPGA).

WHEN: June 19-21 from10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

WHERE: Austin Convention Center in Austin, Texas

DAC Program Features OneSpin Experts

Jim Hogan, managing partner of Vista Ventures, will guide OneSpin Chief Executive Officer Dr. Raik Brinkmann and other industry thought leaders in a discussion on "Artificial Intelligence & Convolution Neural Networks" Tuesday at 3 p.m. at the DAC Pavilion. Panelists will explore artificial intelligence, its applications and predictions.

OneSpin's Muhammad Haque Khan, product specialist, synthesis verification, and representatives from Technical University of Chemnitz, Germany, will present a technical poster "Requirement-Driven Synthesis of UVM Testbench Components." It will describe how to synthesize a universal verification methodology (UVM) testbench directly from requirements through the use of formal properties expressed as operational assertions. The Designer Track Poster Session begins Tuesday at 5 p.m. on the Exhibit Floor.

Dr. Ashish Darbari, director of product management, will join a panel of experts for "Verification Necessity: When is Enough Too Much?" Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. to address verification complexity and building an efficient verification flow.

OneSpin Parties at DAC

OneSpin is hosting "Verified," a new DAC party with a verification theme, Tuesday starting at 8 p.m. at Easy Tiger, along with Avery Design Systems, Blue Pearl, Breker Verification Systems, the ESD Alliance and Verific. To request an invitation, go to: http://bit.ly/2smue6H

It will be a co-sponsor of this year's Heart of Technology (HOT) benefit party for the Gary Smith Memorial Scholarship Endowment at San Jose State University Monday from 7 p.m. at Speakeasy. A limited number of tickets is available at the OneSpin booth.

About OneSpin

OneSpin Solutions as established itself as a leader in formal verification through a range of advanced electronic design automation (EDA) solutions for digital integrated circuits. Headquartered in Munich, Germany, OneSpin is passionate about enabling users to address design challenges in areas where reliability really counts: safety critical verification, SystemC/C++ high-level synthesis (HLS) code analysis and FPGA equivalence checking. Its advanced formal verification platform and dedication to getting it right the first time have fueled dramatic growth over the past four years as it forges partnerships with leading electronics companies to pursue design perfection. OneSpin: Making Electronics Reliable.

