DETROIT, MI -- (Marketwired) -- 06/13/17 -- Cytellix, the cybersecurity division of IMRI, announces a strategic partnership with The Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center (The Center). In this partnership, The Center will market and connect Cytellix's managed security service directly with Michigan's small- and medium-sized manufacturing businesses. Cytellix's managed cyber security service, which enables customers to meet compliance with NIST SP 800-171 cyber requirements, is a turnkey solution that brings a complete cyber assessment, vulnerability scanning, continuous network behavioral analytics, remediation best practices and a plan of action as an annual subscription.

NIST requires the federal supply chain customer base to meet cybersecurity compliance by December 31, 2017. The supply chain must complete assessments, documentation, remediation and real-time awareness of any cyber vulnerabilities within 30 days of any contract award.

Elliot Forsyth, the vice president of business operations for The Center, is actively educating the state of Michigan on the cyber requirements for its customers. "I am pleased to add Cytellix to our team, which brings subject matter expertise in cybersecurity. Its approach to helping our customers meet compliance requirements for NIST Special Publication 800-171 is both affordable and reduces internal challenges for supply chain manufacturers to understand these cyber guidelines. Cytellix provides a standards-based, seamless approach to both cyber-preparedness and easy-to-understand solutions for the real world."

Brian Berger, the executive vice president of commercial cybersecurity for Cytellix, stresses the important relationship between cyber-preparedness and business development. "The Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center is wholly dedicated to leading Michigan manufacturers to success. Cytellix is privileged to partner with an organization whose forward thinking will be invaluable to its clients' potential for sustained business growth. We feel confident that our combined expertise will position Michigan manufacturers to not only be cyber-ready, but prepared for new contract opportunities as well."

For more information about Cytellix, visit www.cytellix.com

ABOUT CYTELLIX: Cytellix, the cybersecurity division of Information Management Resources, Inc. (IMRI), is a privately held cybersecurity managed service provider, specializing in proactive situational awareness. Cytellix has the only solution in the industry that can detect known and "unknown" threats in any enterprise environment, while providing complete network visibility and system compatibility. Cytellix analyzes the traffic and behavior of millions of IP addresses for organizations of every size in a wide range of data-rich industries - including government, manufacturing, finance, banking, law, higher education and healthcare - with best-in-class, real-time network scanning technology. In addition to securing network perimeters for the U.S. Army and the Missile Defense Agency, as well as leading corporations such as PricewaterhouseCoopers, Kaiser Permanente and the Walt Disney Company, Cytellix has created an affordable turnkey solution for small- and mid-size companies - which have become one of the largest targets of cyberattacks in recent years - and its solutions have protected over 7 million devices thus far. (www.cytellix.com)

ABOUT THE CENTER: Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center is an organization dedicated to supporting Michigan manufacturers to work smarter, to compete and to prosper. The Center offers personalized consulting services to meet the needs of clients in virtually every aspect of their businesses. The Center is affiliated with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and is part of the Hollings Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP Program). The Center also is closely affiliated with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) with the shared goal of making Michigan businesses vibrant, driving GDP growth and creating new and lasting jobs. For more information, visit www.the-center.org or follow The Center on LinkedIn.

