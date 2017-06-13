LAGUNA BEACH, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/13/17 -- After celebrating its milestone 50th anniversary in 2016, Sawdust Art & Craft Festival -- a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the public and promoting art created in Laguna Beach -- is back for its 51st year in Laguna Beach. Running from Friday, June 30 through Sunday, September 3, 2017, this year's festival features more than 200 new and returning Laguna Beach artists, live performances, fashion shows, workshops and classes for all ages and an array of delicious food and drink.

Considered Southern California's most popular summer art festival, the Sawdust Art & Craft Festival draws more than 200,000 yearly visitors from around the world and features media including hand-blown and fused glass, painting, jewelry, surf art, ceramics, clothing and textiles, wood and metal sculpture, scrimshaw, photography

and more. Along sawdust-covered paths through a handcrafted village of fine arts and superb craftsmanship, artists are eager to share their creative process with visitors, answer questions, provide art classes and put on live art demonstrations.

"I believe the Sawdust Art & Craft Festival continues to be the premier art festival of Southern California because it is intrinsically different from other art shows," said general manager, Tom Klingenmeier. "Not only do participating artists have to showcase works that have been personally designed and handmade, but some of these pieces will be created before guests' very eyes as they wander the grounds! We are excited to kick off our 51st year and look forward to showcasing all of our unique offerings."

Special features at this year's summer art festival will include: Preschool Art Mornings, which offer arts and fun every Wednesday morning for children ages two and up; Sip, Talk & Walk, an insider's guided tour around the grounds with a complimentary wine tasting; HeART of Fashion Show at 4:00 p.m. on August 27; and Tropical Tuesdays every Tuesday from 11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., where festival-goers can enjoy the sounds and drinks of the islands.

Throughout the summer months, Sawdust is also offering nine weeks of art and craft classes. These multi-tiered classes -- taught by Sawdust's expert professionals, many of whom are exhibitors -- range from beginner to advanced levels at different price ranges. Classes include working with ceramics, painting, creating collages and printmaking. For a full list of summer classes, visit: www.sawdustartfestival.org/festival-classes.

For more information, as well as a comprehensive list of events and special features at this year's festival, please visit www.sawdustartfestival.org. Presale tickets are available on the website: $9.00 for adults, $7.00 for seniors (65+) and $4.00 for children (6-12). Children 5 and under are free.

About Sawdust Art & Craft Festival: Founded in 1967, the Sawdust Art & Craft Festival is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the public and promoting art created in Laguna Beach. Best known for offering two highly attended seasonal festivals, the organization also hosts a variety of workshops and classes throughout the year. Sawdust's legendary summer festival is a nine-week summer celebration of fine art and craft -- the largest in Southern California -- with more than 200 Laguna Beach artists who exhibit and sell their original art and handcrafted items. The festival also offers live entertainment, fashion shows, artist demonstrations, hands-on art workshops for all ages, and a variety of food & drink offerings. Sawdust's Annual Winter Fantasy Festival occurs for five weekends leading up to the holiday season, and boasts an international collection of over 175 artisans who create, showcase, and sell their original, handcrafted artwork on the Sawdust grounds, which are lavishly decorated to resemble a winter wonderland. Special activities include "Winter Art Series" classes, where guests can create holiday-themed works, and a highly anticipated annual community tree-lighting ceremony. Throughout the remainder of the year, the organization continues to provide its Sawdust Studio Art Classes in a variety of mediums, on-site and off-site. For more information, visit: www.sawdustartfestival.org