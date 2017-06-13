BERKELEY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/13/17 -- Dr. Selena Ellis (www.selenaellismd.com) is proud to announce her medical practice will be the first neurology practice in the western United States to offer Calmare® therapy, an effective non-opioid treatment for neuropathic pain. Dr. Ellis's medical practice treats chronic pain in patients suffering from trigeminal neuralgia, peripheral neuropathy, complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS), headaches and migraines. After an in-depth evaluation process which included the successful treatment of her patients with chronic neuropathic pain, Dr. Ellis has recently added this very promising therapy, also known as "Scrambler Therapy". https://www.foundationforpn.org/2016/12/09/scrambler-therapy-for-treating-neuropathic-pain/)

Calmare® is a FDA-cleared device that provides a non-invasive therapy for the treatment of chronic neuropathic pain. Calmare® therapy has also been successful in achieving chronic pain relief for patients suffering from failed surgical back syndrome and multiple neuropathies including chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN). http://www.reuters.com/video/2014/09/30/scrambling-away-pain-for-cancer-patients?videoId=346379225&videoChannel=6.

Significantly, there have been no reports of adverse side effects associated with this therapeutic modality.

The Calmare® technology employs electrostimulation with a low electrical current directed at the central nervous system and delivered through applied electrodes on the patient's skin surrounding the pain area. Sixteen electrical impulse algorithms are programmed to specifically target the body's sensory fiber pathway (which transmits slower and chronic pain signals). These electrical signals help "re-program" the brain's receipt of the pain signal. In many patients, these signals provide longer-lasting pain relief than those that "blocking" the pain signal, such as with transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS).

Physicians using Calmare therapy have reported that patients who experience a reduction in pain after their first 45-minute treatment have a high probability of experiencing a significant reduction in chronic pain after completing a ten-treatment regimen. Patients should be weaned off certain medications before starting the therapy to achieve the best result.

Dr. Ellis says, "My practice focuses on providing chronic pain relief to my patients using the most safe, effective and non-addictive therapies available. As a neurologist, I am open to new modalities after conducting a complete evaluation of the patient. After I saw the positive results in some of my patients after using Calmare, I knew I wanted to be the first neurologist to offer the technology in the western US."

About Selena Ellis, MD (www.selenaellismd.com)

Dr. Ellis attended medical school at the University of Washington in Seattle and completed her neurology residency at the UCLA School of Medicine in 2002. She obtained subspecialty training in electrodiagnosis of neuromuscular disease as Chief Resident and Fellow at the Wadsworth VA/UCLA Department of Neurology.

Dr. Ellis is board-certified in general neurology and electrodiagnostic medicine by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology (ABPN) and the American Board of Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM). She was the president and longtime board member of the San Francisco Neurological Society http://www.sfneurological.org/board.html. Dr. Ellis had the first medical practice in Northern California with an AANEM-certified electromyogram (EMG) lab, in addition to being the first neurologist in the western US to offer Calmare therapy.

Dr. Ellis treats common neurological disorders such as headache, peripheral neuropathy, trigeminal neuralgia, occipital neuralgia, complex regional pain syndrome, back pain, and sciatica. Other common symptoms treated at her practice include pain syndromes of many types, difficulty with gait or balance, and sensory changes to the arms or legs. Dr. Ellis also has subspecialty training in evaluation and management of problems affecting the peripheral nervous system, including systemic neuropathies, mononeuropathy and radiculopathy.

About Calmare/Scrambler Therapy

Distributed by Competitive Technologies, Inc., the Calmare® (also known as Scrambler therapy) is a U.S. FDA 510(k)-cleared and European CE mark-certified pain therapy medical device for the non-invasive and non-narcotic treatment of chronic neuropathic and oncologic pain. Using a biophysical rather than a biochemical approach, Calmare employs a multi-processor able to simultaneously treat multiple pain areas by applying surface electrodes to the skin surrounding the area in pain. The device creates and relays a non-pain signal which becomes the dominant signal received by the brain and overrides the pain signal to provide relief for the patient. The Calmare device has been used to successfully treat over 10,000 chronic pain patients worldwide.

