Tobacco Packaging Market by Material (Paper, Paper Boxes, Plastic, Jute), Type (Primary, Secondary, Bulk), End Use (Smoking Tobacco, Smokeless Tobacco, Raw Tobacco) & Region - Global Forecast to 2022 - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Tobacco Packaging Market by Material (Paper, Paper Boxes, Plastic, Jute), Type (Primary, Secondary, Bulk), End Use (Smoking Tobacco, Smokeless Tobacco, Raw Tobacco), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The tobacco packaging market size is estimated to grow from USD 14.27 Billion in 2017 to USD 16.65 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 3.1%. The tobacco packaging market is witnessing considerable growth due to the rise in per capita income and stressful lifestyles. Equality laws for women have developed a new market for female smokers, which is another key factor fueling the growth. Tobacco packaging has come across new opportunities due to the growth in population and the technological advancements



On the basis of material, the tobacco packaging market is segmented into paper boxes, paper, plastic, jute, and others. The paper box packaging segment is expected to have a high growth rate during the forecast period. Paper box packaging is a developing trend in the packaging industry. It is environment-friendly and cost-effective, and is hence gaining popularity in many regions. Due to the rising issues regarding the non-biodegradable nature of plastic and metal packaging, paper box packaging is highly preferred by manufacturers.



On the basis of type, the tobacco packaging market is segmented into primary, secondary, and bulk. The secondary segment accounted for the largest share in 2016 and is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR over the next five years. Increase in consumption of cigarettes in social gatherings and rise in demand for innovative cigarette boxes have boosted the market for secondary packaging.

In 2016, the Asia-Pacific market accounted for the largest share of the global tobacco packaging market, followed by Europe and North America. Factors such as the growing stress in work life and rising demand for cigarettes among women have contributed to the growth in demand for tobacco packaging. In addition to this, the growing population in these countries presents a large customer base for tobacco products, which in turn is expected to drive the tobacco packaging market The rising trade of tobacco in the region drives the demand for tobacco products, subsequently driving the tobacco packaging market.

Companies Mentioned



API Group PLC

Altria Group

Amcor Limited

Amvig Holdings Limited

Ardagh Group

British American Tobacco P.L.C.

Bulgartabac-Holding Ad

Carreras Limited

Ceylon Tobacco Company

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd

ITC Limited.

Innovia Films Ltd

Karelia Tobacco Co. Inc.

Marden Edwards

Mondi Group

NTC Industries Limited

Oracle Packaging

PGP Precision

PT Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna Tbk.

Philip Morris International Inc.

Reynolds American Inc.

Siegwerk

Sonoco Consumer Products Europe GmbH

Vector Tobacco Inc.

Westrock

