ROCKVILLE, MD--(Marketwired - June 13, 2017) - Employers that need to verify that workers are doing only jobs they're trained for have a new solution with Credential Verification Service's new verification wristbands.

Each silicone wristband is stamped with a unique QR code. When the durable wristband is scanned with a smartphone or a tablet, the employee's updated training records are displayed on the device.

CVS provides the same proven training-verification service to employers that use its photo ID cards. Using a badge, however, can be inconvenient or unfeasible at certain worksites.

"On many jobs, it's not safe to have a lanyard around your neck or a card dangling from your belt," says CVS president David Finkelstein. "And it can be inconvenient to fish a card out of your wallet."

A wristband offers a great alternative. For example, a factory worker may need to have an ID scanned by a machine to gain access to it. A construction supervisor may need to check on employees as they go from job to job. Scanning a wristband makes verification easy and fast.

CVS teamed up with a leading manufacturer of silicone wristbands to offer the groundbreaking product. Wristbands can be customized by color, shape, and size.

Alternatively, CVS can print the QR code on a label that's affixed to a construction worker's hardhat.

Wristbands and cards can be ordered at www.credentialverificationservice.com. The service costs $50 per month plus $15 per month per 100 users.

Credential Verification Service is a service of InstantCard, America's leading 100 percent cloud-based ID card service since 2007.

Identity card best practices are posted on Twitter (@instantcardid) and LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/instantcard).

