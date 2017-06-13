The country's power utility is currently seeking legal advisors for the tender it intends to launch for its first large-scale solar project.

Oman's utility Oman Power and Water Procurement Company SAOC (OPWP) has issued a request for proposals to seek legal advisors for the competitive tendering of a commercial scale solar power plant to be connected to the country's Main Interconnected System (MIS).

The company stressed that the project, which will be the country's first MW-sized PV plant, will be developed as an independent power project (IPP). Interested bidders must submit their proposals by July 24.

OPWP issued a similar RfP for financial and commercial advisory services for the project ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...