NEEDHAM, MA--(Marketwired - June 13, 2017) - Cambridge Healthtech Institute, a division of Cambridge Innovation Institute, announced the speaker agenda for the 15 th Annual Discovery on Target, taking place September 25-29, 2017 at The Westin Copley Place in Boston, MA. Spanning five days, the event showcases current and emerging "hot" targets for the pharmaceutical industry. Over 1,200 attendees (from 26 countries) composed of scientists/technologists, executives, directors, and managers from biopharma, academic, and healthcare organizations are expected to participate.

The 2017 plenary keynote program features lectures and discussion from two renowned and distinguished scientists: Dr. Jeffrey Ravetch of the Leonard Wagner Laboratory of Molecular Genetics and Immunology at The Rockefeller University, who will discuss his work on the diverse downstream pro-inflammatory, anti-inflammatory, and immunomodulatory consequences of the engagement of type I and type II Fc receptors; and Dr. Raymond Deshaies of Amgen, who will show how the activity of p97/VCP-Npl4-Ufd1 is enhanced by mutations that cause multisystem proteinopathy. Attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions and gain valuable insights from their learnings.

Ravetch and Deshaies will join an impressive group of 340+ distinguished speakers who look forward to sharing their knowledge, best practices, and expertise with all attendees. This year, the conference programs are divided into four categories: Cancer Immunotherapy, Target-Based Discovery & Validation, Hot & Emerging Targets, and Biologics & Beyond. New coverage for 2017 includes immunomodulatory mall molecules, targeting tumor myeloid cells, microbiome in immuno-oncology, autophagy, fibrosis, constrained peptides and macrocyclics, oligonucleotide therapeutics, HBV, CNS targets, lead generation and target identification strategies.

The year's event features nearly 250 presentations within 17 conference tracks, seven symposia, 15 short courses, two introductory training seminars, over 70 exhibiting companies, more than 100 scientific research posters, student fellowship opportunities, and countless dedicated networking opportunities.

For more information about Discovery on Target, including attendee testimonials and detailed agendas, visit DiscoveryOnTarget.com.

About Cambridge Healthtech Institute (www.healthtech.com)

Cambridge Healthtech Institute (CHI), a division of Cambridge Innovation Institute, is the preeminent life science network for leading researchers and business experts from top pharmaceutical, biotech, CROs, academia, and niche service providers. CHI is renowned for its vast conference portfolio held worldwide including PepTalk, Molecular Medicine Tri-Conference, SCOPE Summit, Bio-IT World Conference & Expo, PEGS Summit, Drug Discovery Chemistry, Biomarker World Congress, World Preclinical Congress, Next Generation Dx Summit and Discovery on Target. CHI's portfolio of products include Cambridge Healthtech Institute Conferences, Barnett International, Insight Pharma Reports, Cambridge Marketing Consultants, Cambridge Meeting Planners, Knowledge Foundation, Bio-IT World, Clinical Informatics News and Diagnostics World.

Lisa Scimemi

Corporate Marketing Director

lscimemi@healthtech.com