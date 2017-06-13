OAKLAND, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/13/17 --NCIA Cannabis Business Summit - Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics, the creator of cannabis-powered natural products, today announced the launch of a collection of cannabis-infused topical creams, sprays and concentrated stick formulations with the texture, scent, and feel of upscale skin care products. Designed by renowned chiropractor Dr. Andrew Kerklaan and leading Canadian biochemists, these new CBD:THC topicals are soothing, easily absorbed, naturally scented, and extremely effective for pain management, PMS, sleep, and skin conditions.

"I've been on the front lines of pain management for more than 20 years. Patients are continuously searching for effective natural ways to relieve pain and improve their health. Cannabis extracts containing both THC and CBD, when applied topically, deliver fast-acting, long-lasting relief by working in scientific harmony with the body's natural systems. These powerful cannabinoids, when infused into easy-to-use topical formulations, offer the health benefits of cannabis without the feeling of being high. Using cannabis topically for pain relief has enormous potential to help a wide range of health concerns. This is especially true for elderly patients, who usually try a myriad of OTC and prescription treatments with significant negative side effects. When appropriate, cannabis topicals can be a far better solution," said Dr. Andrew Kerklaan, DC.

The Art and Science

Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics' natural products are infused with premium artisanal ingredients including full-spectrum CBD and THC extracted from only the highest quality California cannabis. The formulas blend botanical boosters such as eucalyptus, sweet almond, peppermint, lavender and coconut oils, giving the entire product line a uniquely luxurious fragrance and feel.

The Experience

For a product to work, it must be practical. For a product to work effectively, it must perform. And for a product to be used repeatedly, it must be trusted. Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics combines practical applications and high performance in a trusted brand. The formulations are soothing, quick-drying, non-greasy, long-lasting, cooling, hydrating, with relieving and relaxing scents. The creams slip smoothly into the skin, delivering a soothing, non-greasy effect. The sprays provide convenient, cooling, quick-drying options. The sticks are concentrated, easy-to-use formulas with long lasting performance.

The Product Collection:

With the new collection, Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics is introducing four different product lines: Pain, PMS, Sleep and Skin. There are up to three available formulations: cream, concentrated stick, and spray.

The initial product offerings are:

Pain: Available in Cream, Stick, and Spray

Sleep: Available in Cream and Stick

PMS: Cream

Skin: Cream

Each line has a unique cannabinoid profile and base formulation designed to address a specific condition. Because topicals are applied directly to the skin, they do not enter the bloodstream and therefore have no psychoactive effect. Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics rigorously tests all of its products' active ingredients, as well as the final product, for potency, consistency, safety, and stability, both in Canada and at California's most trusted laboratories.

Product Specifics:

Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics products are available in the following formats and sizes:

Pain, Sleep, PMS, and Skin Creams contain 2 oz.

Pain and Sleep Sticks contain 1.5 oz.

Pain Spray contains 2 oz

Single-use sample packets are available for all four Creams, and a 30 ml sampler is available for Pain Spray.

Biography: Dr. Andrew Kerklaan:

Dr. Andrew Kerklaan, DC has more than 20 years of experience at the pulse of the global health and wellness industry. He completed his studies in Toronto, Canada, and launched his career in London at a prestigious clinic where his patients included rock stars and royalty. Five years later, Dr. Kerklaan returned to his hometown of Montreal, determined to bring the best in integrative health care to his own community. His thriving practice provides expert treatment for a wide range of patients and conditions with a focus on health, wellness, and pain management.

While caring for thousands of patients for nearly a quarter-century, Dr. Kerklaan continually marveled at the body's own natural ability to heal. This observation led to the doctor's deeply held philosophy -- that the best approach to optimum health is most often a natural, non-invasive one. This belief, along with his patients' urgent search for natural pain solutions, inspired Dr. Kerklaan to explore the benefits of one of nature's first medicines: cannabis.

Convinced of the need for trusted products that deliver cannabis-rich relief without the feeling of being high, Dr. Kerklaan worked in tandem with leading biochemists to develop a breakthrough in topical formulas. The result is a robust product line that is doctor-designed, patient-approved, and rigorously tested.

About Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics:

Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics provides upscale, highly effective plant-based topical solutions for treating pain, inflammation, and other conditions. Dr. Kerklaan's approach to designing cannabis-infused health and wellness products blends modern biochemistry with time-tested cannabis-based remedies. Made with the highest quality ingredients, Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics combine premium artisanal essential oils with prime California-grown cannabis extracts. All of Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics products are rigorously tested by a top licensed California lab both before and after production, and are made to the highest standards of safety and efficacy. Learn more at www.drkerklaan.com

Availability:

Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics products are currently sold in California through licensed dispensaries and delivery services. A California medical cannabis recommendation is necessary to purchase cannabis products through 2017. To inquire about wholesale purchases of Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics range of products, please contact info@drkerklaan.com. As of January 2018, Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics will be available to all medical and adult use consumers in California through licensed dispensaries and delivery services.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3147934



Media Contact

Heidi Groshelle

Ingrid Marketing

Email Contact

415.307.1380



