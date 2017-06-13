sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
13.06.2017 | 17:16
PR Newswire

Global Motor Soft Starter Market to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2022 - Driven by Rapid Industrialization in Developing Countries - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Motor Soft Starter Market - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global motor soft starter market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.08% from 2017 to 2022, to reach a market size of USD 1.84 Billion by 2022. This growth is attributed to power generation capacity additions and rapid industrialization in developing countries. The increased use of industrial pumps and growing demand for HVAC systems would boost the demand for motor soft starters.

The report segments the motor soft starter market by rated power into: up to 100 kW and above 100 kW. The up to 100 kW segment is projected to dominate the motor soft starter market and is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

The motor soft market is segmented by application into: pumps, fans, compressors, and others. The pumps segment accounted for the largest market size in 2016. This segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate from 2017 to 2022, owing to the increasing use of pumps in industries such as oil & gas, chemical, pulp & paper, and mining. The pumps segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

The report segments the motor soft starter market by industry into: oil & gas, water & wastewater, power generation, mining, and others (cement, chemicals & petrochemicals, and paper & pulp). The oil & gas segment accounted for the largest market share in 2016. The water & wastewater segment is also expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to rapid industrialization and urbanization in regions such as Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa.

Companies Mentioned

  • ABB Ltd.
  • Carlo Gavazzi Holding AG
  • Crompton Greaves Ltd.
  • Danfoss A/S
  • Eaton Corporation, PLC
  • Emerson Electric Co.
  • Fairford Electronics Ltd.
  • General Electric Company
  • Littelfuse, Inc.
  • Rockwell Automation, Inc.
  • Schneider Electric SE
  • Siemens AG
  • Toshiba International Corporation Pty Ltd
  • Weg SA

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Motor Soft Starter Market, By Voltage

7 Motor Soft Starter Market, By Rated Power

8 Motor Soft Starter Market, By Application

9 Motor Soft Starter Market, By Industry

10 Motor Soft Starter Market, By Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bpmqpt/motor_soft

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire