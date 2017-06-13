Global Motor Soft Starter Market to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2022 - Driven by Rapid Industrialization in Developing Countries - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Motor Soft Starter Market - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.
The global motor soft starter market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.08% from 2017 to 2022, to reach a market size of USD 1.84 Billion by 2022. This growth is attributed to power generation capacity additions and rapid industrialization in developing countries. The increased use of industrial pumps and growing demand for HVAC systems would boost the demand for motor soft starters.
The report segments the motor soft starter market by rated power into: up to 100 kW and above 100 kW. The up to 100 kW segment is projected to dominate the motor soft starter market and is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.
The motor soft market is segmented by application into: pumps, fans, compressors, and others. The pumps segment accounted for the largest market size in 2016. This segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate from 2017 to 2022, owing to the increasing use of pumps in industries such as oil & gas, chemical, pulp & paper, and mining. The pumps segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the Asia-Pacific region.
The report segments the motor soft starter market by industry into: oil & gas, water & wastewater, power generation, mining, and others (cement, chemicals & petrochemicals, and paper & pulp). The oil & gas segment accounted for the largest market share in 2016. The water & wastewater segment is also expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to rapid industrialization and urbanization in regions such as Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa.
