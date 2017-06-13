

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US President Donald Trump continued his rhetorical tirade against the media Tuesday, saying 'Fake News' is at an all time high.



As usual, he made a number of negative remarks over Twitter about what he considers to be unfair media coverage against him.



The President demanded apology from the media for 'all of the incorrect stories' they published.



Trump did not mention any particular news story, but he was apparently annoyed by reports about the ongoing investigations into the Trump campaign's alleged links with the Russian government to manipulate the US presidential election.



And on Monday, there were reports that Trump is considering firing special counsel Robert Mueller, whom he named last month to oversee the Justice Department's investigation of the Russian connection.



'The Fake News Media has never been so wrong or so dirty,' according to the business tycoon-turned President. He said he is sad that the media is printing 'Purposely incorrect stories' and resorting to 'phony sources to meet their agenda of hate.'



Trump touched upon a few other issues too on Twitter Tuesday.



He said the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals' ruling against his administration's temporary travel ban comes 'at such a dangerous time in the history of our country.'



In another post, Trump blamed former Attorney General Loretta Lynch, saying that she gave former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton a 'free pass' in how the Justice Department handled the investigation into her private email server.



He accused Lynch of making law enforcement decisions for political purposes. '..gave Hillary Clinton a free pass and protection. Totally illegal!'



Trump also said that ObamaCare is in a death spiral, with 2 million more people dropping out of it. 'Obstructionist Democrats gave up, have no answer = resist!,' he tweeted.



The tweets came hours ahead of US Attorney General Jeff Sessions' open testimony to the Senate Intelligence Committee on his role in the Russia investigation.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX