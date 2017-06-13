Pomerantz LLP: SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Orbotech Ltd. - ORBK

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2017 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Orbotech Ltd. ("Orbotech" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ORBK). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Orbotech and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On May 22, 2017, Orbotech disclosed that the Israel Tax Authority is conducting a criminal investigation in connection with tax positions taken by the Company. Several of the Company's employees, including officers, are being questioned, as are tax consultants from the Company's independent registered accounting firm.

On this news, Orbotech's share price has fallen as much as $5.88, or over 16%, during intraday trading on May 22, 2017.

