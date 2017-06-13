Pomerantz LLP: SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Guess?, Inc. - GES

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2017 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Guess?, Inc. ("Guess" or the "Company") (NYSE: GES). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Guess and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On June 6, 2017, the European Commission ("EC" or the "Commission") announced that it has opened a formal antitrust investigation into the distribution agreements and practices of Guess. The EC announced that "[t]he Commission has information indicating that Guess, in its distribution agreements, may ban cross-border sales to consumers" and stated that it will examine whether Guess illegally restricts retailers from selling cross-border to consumers within the EU Single Market. Among other issues, the Commission will investigate information indicating that Guess' distribution agreements may restrict authorized retailers from selling online to consumers or to retailers in other EU Member States.

On this news, Guess' share price has fallen as much as $0.80, or 6.66%, during intraday trading on June 6, 2017.

SOURCE: Pomerantz LLP