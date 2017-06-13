According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global structural adhesives marketis projected to grow to 7,862 kilotons by 2021, at a CAGR of nearly 6% over the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Structural Adhesives Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

Structural adhesives are adhesives used to bond wood, plastic, composites, metals, and other materials. They are available in different forms, including low viscosity liquid and non-sag pastes. The growth of the market is expected to be driven by various factors including an increase in urbanization and infrastructure investment, increasing demand for lightweight automobiles, and growing demand for bio-based adhesives.

Based on the product type, the report categorizes the global structural adhesives market into the following segments:

Urethane structural adhesives

Epoxy structural adhesives

Acrylic structural adhesives

Cyanoacrylate structural adhesives

Other structural adhesives

The top three revenue-generating product segments in the global structural adhesives market are discussed below:

Urethane structural adhesives

"Urethane structural adhesives occupied a majority share of over 57% of the global market in 2016 and is expected to retain its shares over the forecast period. Their notable adhesion to various substrates drive their adoption for sealing and bonding concrete floors and edgessays Hitesh Bhatia, a lead analyst at Technavio for additives, adhesives, and sealants research.

Urethane structural adhesives are two-component adhesives that exist in medium liquid to paste state. These adhesives dry easily and form a tough bond. They are less resistant to high temperatures and solvents and are also sensitive to moisture. Urethane structural adhesives are commonly used for bonding wood, concrete, thermoplastics, thermosets, rubber, composites, and primed metals.

Epoxy structural adhesives

The global epoxy structural adhesives market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of more than 6%, which is faster than all the other segments. The epoxy structural adhesives are available as both two-part (that cure upon mixing the two components) and one-part adhesives (that cure with temperature). These adhesives offer excellent resistance to high temperatures and solvents, leading to their adoption in the bonding of prepared metals, concrete, rubber, thermosets, wood, and composites. They are widely used in the aerospace and automotive industries owing to their high strength, adhesion, and modulus.

Acrylic structural adhesives

"Acrylic structural adhesives are two-part adhesives that exist in medium liquid to paste form. High cure through depth, curing at room temperature, resistance to harsh environmental conditions, acceleration of cure using heat, good bonding to light or moderately contaminated surfaces, and high impact strength are some of the advantages of using acrylic adhesives," says Hitesh

The acrylic structural adhesives have a high tolerance for oily and unprepared surfaces. Furthermore, the new forms of this type of adhesives have low odor, a long shelf life, and more room temperature stability. These adhesives also provide good bond strength and durability, though little less than epoxy adhesives.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

3M

Arkema

Ashland

The Dow Chemical Company

Henkel

Sika

