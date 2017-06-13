TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/13/17 -- The OFL supports the call by the Ontario Health Coalition for better regulation and enforcement of the Canada Health Act to prevent the charging of user fees across Canada.

A recent survey conducted by the Ontario Health Coalition, showed that 88 clinics across Canada are charging unlawful user fees.

"Privatization in health care is a failed experiment across Canada," said OFL President Chris Buckley. "When clinics charge for service, it's either pay up or stay sick. These unlawful fees cause great hardship for Canadians."

"Studies have shown that between 50 and 80% of injured workers are chronically unemployed as a result," said Buckley. "In these cases, the importance of free access to medical care cannot be overestimated."

The OFL applauds the Ontario Health Coalition for conducting the research that led to these revelations about private clinics, and supports the call to safeguard single-tier health care.

The OFL represents 54 unions and one million workers in Ontario. For information, visit www.OFL.ca and follow @OFLabour on Facebook and Twitter.

