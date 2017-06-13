Turf Protection Market to Reach USD 6.41 Billion by 2022: Rising Demand From Residential & Commercial Properties - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Turf Protection Market by Solution (Biological, Chemical, and Mechanical), Product (Stress protection, Pest Protection, and Scarification), Mode of Application (Seed, Foliar, and Soil), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The turf protection market is estimated at USD 5.15 Billion in 2017, and is projected to reach USD 6.41 Billion by 2022. The factors influencing the turf protection market growth are the rising demand from residential & commercial properties (including sports fields) and adoption of Integrated Pest Management in the turf industry, which uses a broad and systematic approach to control pests, in turn fueling the demand for turf protection products.



The global market is segmented by solution, product, mode of application, and region. On the basis of solution, the chemical segment held the largest share in 2016. Synthetic chemical is still one of the most widely used methods for turf protection; this segment is dynamically growing in terms of product range. Stringent regulations have hampered the market for chemical solutions; however, the usage of synthetic/chemical products is still on the rise due to their cost-effectiveness and extended shelf-life.



The turf protection market, by product, is segmented into stress protection, pest protection, and scarification. The pest protection segment held the largest share in 2016. This is due to the usage of chemical treatment which involves the usage of pesticides and insecticides having a high level of selectivity, which helps in controlling pests present in grasses on turf.



The global market, on the basis of mode of application, is segmented into seed, foliar, and soil. The seed segment held the largest share in 2016. This is due to its wider application over turf grasses. More than that, seed coating or seed treatment method is also a cost-effective method which makes it favorable to turf managers.



The North American region held the largest market share followed by the European region in 2016. This is due to a rise in the number of sports fields and the adoption of Integrated Pest Management, which requires an organized method of pest protection for turfs. The major restraining factors affecting the turf protection market are stringent & inconsistent regulations for synthetic chemicals and the rising R&D costs associated with formulating newer active ingredients.

Companies Mentioned



Backyard Organics, LLC (U.S.)

CoreBiologic, LLC (U.S.)

Dow AgroSciences LLC (U.S.)

Eco Sustainable Solutions Ltd. (U.K.)

Epicore BioNetworks Inc. (U.S.)

Evans Turf Supplies Ltd. ( New Zealand )

) FMC Corporation (U.S.)

Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd. ( Japan )

) Lallemand Inc. ( Canada )

) Lucerne Biotech UK Ltd. (U.K.).

Nuturf Pty. Ltd. ( Australia )

) Pure AG (U.S.)

Soil Technologies Corporation (U.S.)

Syngenta AG ( Switzerland )

) TeraGanix, Inc. (U.S.)

The Andersons Inc. (U.S.)



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Turf Protection Market, By Solution



7 Turf Protection Market, By Product



8 Turf Protection Market, By Mode of Application



9 Turf Protection Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles



12 Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rg5zcg/turf_protection

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716