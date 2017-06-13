AMMA SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Involving Alliance MMA, Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 16, 2017

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2017 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a securities lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of investors who purchased Alliance MMA, Inc. ("Alliance MMA") (NASDAQ: AMMA) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's Stock Offering on or about October 6, 2016 .

Click here to learn about the case: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sa/alliance-mma-inc?wire=1. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the condensed consolidated financial statements for the three months ended June 30, 2016 and six months ended June 30, 2016 could not be relied upon because of an error in recognizing as compensation transfers of common stock by an affiliate of Alliance MMA to individuals who were at the time of transfer, or subsequently became, officers, directors, or consultants of Alliance MMA; and (2) as a result, defendants' statements about Alliance MMA's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in Alliance MMA, you have until June 16, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com, by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sa/alliance-mma-inc?wire=1.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong