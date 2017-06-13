LBIO DEADLINE TODAY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 13, 2017

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2017 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of investors who purchased Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. ("Lion Biotechnologies") (NASDAQ: LBIO) securities between November 14, 2013 and April 10, 2017 .

Click here to learn about the case: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sa/lion-biotechnologies-inc?wire=1. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) through its former CEO, Manish Singh, Lion was engaged in a scheme to mislead investors by commissioning over 10 internet publications and 20 widely distributed emails promoting the Company to potential investors that purported to be independent from the company when, in truth, they were paid promotions; (2) Singh engaged a notorious stock promotion firm to pay writers to publish articles about Lion on investment websites, as well as to coordinate the distribution of articles to thousands of electronic mailboxes; (3) Singh actively participated in the promotional work for the Company and understood that the promotion firm was using writers who would not disclose that Lion was indirectly compensating them for their publications; and (4) consequently, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in Lion Biotechnologies, you have until June 13, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com, by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sa/lion-biotechnologies-inc?wire=1.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong