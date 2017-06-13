Edison Issues ADR Update on Hutchison China MediTech (HCM)

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2017 / At ASCO, Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ: HCM) presented detailed Phase III trial results for one of its leading assets, fruquintinib (third-line colorectal cancer). Full data from the China-based FRESCO study demonstrated statistically meaningful improvements in both overall and progression-free survival while reinforcing the safety profile of the drug (no liver toxicity). This is the first full Phase III data readout from HCM and further validates its strategy of creating next-generation selective tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs). HCM's (together with partner Lilly) NDA to the China FDA has been accepted (Lilly will pay HCM a $4.5m milestone payment) with a launch potentially now in 2018. We maintain our valuation of $2.7bn.

Our SOTP valuation remains unchanged at $2.7bn ($22.6/ADS). IP is valued at $1,948.6m and placing the commercial platform's (CP) 2016e share of net profit on a 23.6x rating gives $788.8m ($6.5/ADS). Adding December 2016 net cash and netting out unallocated costs results in a value of $2.7bn. Please see our recent note Future stars are aligning for a detailed description of valuation and financials.

Click here to view the full report.

