

HOFFMAN ESTATES (dpa-AFX) - Consequent to Gymboree's filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, there are a few more retailers in the list seeking the bankruptcy route.



Earlier in April, Payless, Bebe and Rue21 had filed for bankruptcy.



Gymboree expects that the filing would reduce its debts by more than $900 million, while it secured a commitment for additional financing of around $300 million. It also plans to close down 375 stores out of 1300 stores.



In a slowing environment, retailers are striving hard to pay back debt, and to meet interest and payments. Sears Holdings, Charlotte Russ, 99 Cent stores, NYDJ Apparels, Vince, True Religion Apparel, Nine West Holdings, and J. Crew, are some of the other retailers who might file for bankruptcy.



Sears Holdings announced Tuesday its plans to eliminate 400 positions, mainly at its corporate offices. It has been aiming to achieve savings of $1.25 billion through restructuring.



