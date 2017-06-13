LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - June 13, 2017) - Fast-emerging singer/songwriter Lisa Dawn Miller -- also the daughter of late famed Motown songwriter Ron Miller -- is releasing an EP comprised of four infectious Deep House remixes to original songs, all written and produced by Lisa and her songwriting partner and sonic master, Mark Matson. The compilation entitled, 'Lisa Dawn Miller: Remixed,' is now available on iTunes, Amazon, Spotify and other major digital retail outlets. A fifth, extended-play, DJ remix is being released exclusively on YouTube (www.youtube.com/watch?v=g5uz9Z4OHkM).

The new EP is an exciting new venture outside of Lisa's collection of powerful, emotionally-charged ballads, including the recently released singles, "It's Time" and "This Is the Moment" also available on iTunes, Amazon and Spotify.

"I've always been known as a ballad singer but when your songwriting/producing partner, who by the way, is an amazing collaborator, co-producer and arranger on all of my ballads, also happens to be the most incredible re-mixer/DJ of Deep House, Glitch-Pop and Big Room dance mixes, it opens up a whole new world."

Lisa made her debut as a singer-songwriter in 2016 with her original EPs 'Hello You,' and 'My Turn Begins Today,' -- the long awaited follow-up recordings to her first independent album 'Fly Away' more than 10 years ago.

Lisa is the Executive Producer and co-star of the long-running musical "Sandy Hackett's Rat Pack Show" (with her husband and co-star, Sandy Hackett son of legendary comedian, Buddy Hackett). Due to her demanding schedule, Lisa put her own music career on hold for several years until 2015, when she and Matson penned the high-energy dance songs, "Slay," "Let's Go" and "Can You Feel It" for Lisa's 11-year-old daughter, Ashleigh Hackett. During this process, Lisa discovered her passion for writing and began to build momentum as a songwriter and began to pursue her own material.

Continuing the legacy of her beloved father, Ron Miller, Lisa is currently developing a new film and musical entitled, "For Once In My Life," along with a new album release of the never-before-heard songs from Miller's incredible song catalogue. Lisa recently established the Ron Miller Songbook Publishing Company, where she plans to publish his never-before-heard gems, a comprehensive publishing website is expected to be released this summer.

Lisa also has other projects in the works, including the newly announced musical comedy, "Mandropause," a unique show about four men going through the change of life. "Sandy Hackett's Rat Pack Show" begins its annual Broadway tour this fall and is expected, once again, to perform at numerous performing arts centers across the nation in 2018.

Follow the latest news on Lisa at www.LisaDawnMiller.com, on Twitter @LisaDawnMiller, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

