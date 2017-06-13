Membrane Technology Energizes North American Mobile Water and Wastewater Treatment Systems Market

Process water reuse and recycling create strong growth opportunities for mobile wastewater treatment, finds Frost & Sullivan's Environment & Water team

SANTA CLARA, California, June 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --The North American mobile water and wastewater treatment market is experiencing a resurgence. Water reuse, growing environmental demands, adoption of membrane technologies, benefits of renting over purchase, and mobile equipment use during refurbishment are factors igniting growth and propelling demand. However, stiff price competition, uncertainty in some industrial verticals, and reluctance to meet environmental obligations are elements subduing market development. Companies that focus on building close working relationships with membrane suppliers and offer value-add and cost-efficient services are positioned for growth.

To learn more about Frost & Sullivan's findings and to sign up for our Growth Strategy Dialogue, a complimentary one-hour interactive session with Frost & Sullivan's thought leaders, please click here.

North American Mobile Water and Wastewater Treatment Systems Market, Forecast to 2021, new analysis from Frost & Sullivan's Environment & Water Growth Partnership Service program, finds that market growth prospects for the North American mobile water and wastewater treatment systems market remain good with revenues forecast to reach $589.6 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate of 6.2 percent from 2016 to 2021. The study analyzes drivers, restraints, revenues, verticals, water and wastewater treatment technologies, and competitive landscape for key market players such as GE Water & Process Technologies, Evoqua, MPW Industrial Services, Pall, Suez Environment, and Veolia Water Technologies.

"Mobile wastewater treatment, although a small segment of the market, sees strong growth due to broad trends in reuse, recycling of process water in industries, and higher demand for membrane technologies," said Frost & Sullivan Energy & Environment Senior Industry Analyst Seth Cutler. "Companies should look toward key verticals such as pharmaceutical, petrochemical, and chemical as there will be growing opportunities to tackle wastewater needs."

Several trends and developments drive growth in the mobile wastewater treatment market:

Service providers will move away from resin systems toward membrane technology for wastewater treatment because it offers better filtration.

Demand for mobile treatment for water purification-both process and potable-will be high. It accounted for 83.7 percent of revenues in 2016.

of revenues in 2016. Environmental requirements in North America will boost demand for supplemental solutions as part of shutdowns and maintenance of fixed on-site treatment facilities.

will boost demand for supplemental solutions as part of shutdowns and maintenance of fixed on-site treatment facilities. Municipal segment will grow due to demands to improve the quality of potable water for smaller communities.

Greater emphasis on wastewater treatment and reuse of process purposes will fuel revenues in other segments such as pre- and post-treatment equipment by 2021.

Tighter environmental standards bolster the need for mobile treatment equipment to enhance existing treatment facilities or to provide treatment for the first time.

"Smaller suppliers of treatment systems will push to become nationwide market participants through the adoption of membrane and other technologies, and the development of more sophisticated and versatile trailer-mounted systems, particularly for wastewater treatment and recovery applications," noted Cutler. "These new systems and technologies will boost revenues as they do not limit geographic operations and enable access to places that are underdeveloped."

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion

North American Mobile Water and Wastewater Treatment Systems Market, Forecast to 2021

K17A-15

Contact:

Jaylon Brinkley

Corporate Communications - North America

P: (210) 247.2481 F: (210) 348.1003

E: jaylon.brinkley@frost.com

www.frost.com