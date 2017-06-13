According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global territorial border and coastal surveillance system marketis projected to grow to USD 11.35 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of more than 6% over the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Territorial Border and Coastal Surveillance System Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

Internal and external security threats, such as terrorism, civil unrest, illegal border infiltration, piracy, drug trafficking, and critical infrastructure demolition, has pushed countries to focus on fortifying their maritime and border security. As coastal and border regions form the primary line of defense for any country, investments in maritime and border security are expected to result in substantial growth during the forecast period.

Based on the application, the report categorizes the global territorial border and coastal surveillance system market into the following segments:

Air-based territorial border and coastal surveillance system

Land-based territorial border and coastal surveillance system

Naval-based territorial border and coastal surveillance system

The process of spotting unlawful activities and illegal movement of people and goods through extensive, rugged, diverse, and thickly vegetated regions that span whole borders is difficult. In order to overcome these challenges, countries are investing in the development and procurement of advanced and innovative airborne-based surveillance systems.

"The US Department of Homeland Security has successfully concluded a field test of a wide-area airborne surveillance system or WAASS. Currently, governments are focusing on the development of mini-drones integrated with advanced features such as facial recognition for tightening the border protection parameterssays Moutushi Saha, a lead analyst at Technavio for homeland security research.

Border security systems have become a basic necessity for monitoring and recording the flow of goods and people across international boundaries. The need to be prepared to combat international terrorist forces, cross-border crime, and illegal immigration has led to the formation of international agreements in Europe and Asia for securing transnational borders, both territorial and maritime.

A notable mention is the introduction of the ELM-2112 ground surveillance radar, which can detect threats among the foliage. With the aid of frequency modulated continuous wave technology, this system can track personnel and vehicle movements across several kilometers in a forested region. Also, the growing adoption of surveillance cameras at check posts and other terminals play a prominent role in the growth of the market.

The growing use of sea routes by extremist groups for infiltration into a country is one of the prime factors that drive the spending in the naval-based territorial border and coastal surveillance system market. The ongoing maritime disputes among countries across the globe is also a significant factor impacting the market growth.

"The US is one of the forerunners within this market as more investments are directed toward augmenting the surveillance capabilities of naval vessels belonging to the US Navy. The rising expenditure towards the betterment of naval surveillance in India and Indonesia will also significantly impact the market growthsays Moutushi.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Elbit Systems

FLIR Systems

General Dynamics

Lockheed Martin

Thales

