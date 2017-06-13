The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Amyris, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 19, 2017

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2017 / The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) who purchased shares between March 2, 2017 and April 17, 2017 . The action, which was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, alleges that the Company violated federal securities laws.

In particular, the complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (1) in the first quarter of 2017, Amyris made a decision to take an equity stake in one of Blue California's affiliates that focused on the sweetener market in lieu of cash payment under the license agreement; (2) consequently, due to Amyris' decision, Amyris would be unable to recognize $10 million in fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 revenue from the license agreement with Blue California; and (3) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Shareholders have until June 19, 2017 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as lead plaintiff. You may choose to be an absent class member.

If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-sa/amyris-inc?wire=1.

Joseph Klein, Esq. is an experienced attorney and has also practiced as a Certified Public Accountant. Mr. Klein represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Joseph Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com

SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm