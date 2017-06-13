IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/13/17 -- Whether a student is applying to college as an undergraduate or looking ahead to graduate or professional school -- entrance exams are a critical part of the application process. The University of California Irvine, Division of Continuing Education has announced a Test Preparation program, in partnership with the Educational Testing Consultants, to prepare students, alumni, and professionals for the rigorous ACT, SAT, GRE, LSAT, and GMAT exams.

The need for effective test preparation is growing significantly, as competition into highly sought-after programs grows and more schools lean toward these exams as an admission requirement. Classroom-based and online courses are designed to help increase student confidence, skills, and pass rates.

"These courses will help students, alumni, and professionals with their academic pursuits," said Leigh Poirier, UC Irvine Division of Continuing Education program director. "In order to increase access to the best higher education programs, our test preparation services are open to the UC Irvine campus and the local community as well."

Students that are preparing for one of these exams will have the flexibility to enroll in an online or classroom-based course of their choice. All participants receive free instructional materials as a part of their enrollment. The University offers free test strategy workshops as part of the program to further educational success and are open to the public. Custom test strategy workshops and specific test preparation programs are available for local schools, programs, and units on the UC Irvine campus.

Courses will begin early June 2017. For more information, visit UC Irvine's test prep website or contact Leigh Poirier at 949-824-3983 or at lpoirier@uci.edu.

About UCI Division of Continuing Education: The University of California, Irvine Division of Continuing Education (DCE) provides lifelong learning opportunities to thousands of students worldwide each year -- fulfilling the school's 60-year curriculum platform to connect degree programs to the world of work and achievement after graduation. The Division offers a broad range of certificate programs, specialized studies, and sequential courses to local, regional and global markets through online, on-campus and on-site delivery. A leader in the open education movement, the Division offers free Massive Online Open Courses (MOOCs) and content through the UCI Open initiative. For more information about UCI Division of Continuing Education, visit here.

About the University of California, Irvine: Founded in 1965, UCI is the youngest member of the prestigious Association of American Universities. The campus has produced three Nobel laureates and is known for its academic achievement, premier research, innovation and anteater mascot. Led by Chancellor Howard Gillman, UCI has more than 28,000 students and offers 192 degree programs. Located in one of the world's safest and most economically vibrant communities, it's Orange County's second-largest employer, contributing $4.8 billion annually to the local economy.

