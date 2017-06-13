The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of United States Steel Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 3, 2017

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2017 / The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) who purchased shares between November 1, 2016 and April 25, 2017 . The action, which was filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, alleges that the Company violated federal securities laws.

In particular, the complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (1) while the Company was implementing its Carnegie Way program, it was focused on cutting costs and was not making investments necessary to position U.S. Steel so that it could respond to improved market conditions; (2) Defendants' failure to invest in improving capital assets during the industry downturn, in order to report apparent financial improvements, meant that U.S. Steel had higher production costs than its competitors, even in the face of improved pricing, which would negatively impact its financial results; (3) Defendants were forestalling expensive capital equipment upgrades in order to boost the Company's short-term financial results at the expense of long-term financial performance, leaving U.S. Steel in need of accelerated, costly equipment upgrades that would leave the Company years away from generating improved financial performance; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements regarding the Company's outlook and expected financial performance were false and misleading and lacked a reasonable basis when made.

Shareholders have until July 3, 2017 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as lead plaintiff. You may choose to be an absent class member.

If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-sa/united-states-steel-corporation?wire=1.

Joseph Klein, Esq. is an experienced attorney and has also practiced as a Certified Public Accountant. Mr. Klein represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Joseph Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com

SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm