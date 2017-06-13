sprite-preloader
13.06.2017 | 18:01
PR Newswire

Global Wearable Tracking Devices Market, 2025 - Growing Health Consciousness Among People - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Wearable Tracking Devices Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

  • Launch of newer models and increasing user base
  • Growing health consciousness among people
  • Recent Technological Developments in Wearable Tracking Devices
  • Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

4 Wearable Tracking Devices Market, By Application

  • Consumer Electronics
  • Healthcare
  • Other Applications

5 Wearable Tracking Devices Market, By Type

  • Foot Ware
  • Wrist Ware
  • Eye Ware
  • Other Types

6 Wearable Tracking Devices Market, By Geography

7 Key Player Activities

8 Leading Companies

  • Apple Inc
  • Google Inc.
  • Adidas
  • Pebbel Technology Corp
  • Sony
  • Xiaomi Technology Co., Ltd.
  • Fitbit Inc.
  • Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
  • Gramin Ltd

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pndtdj/global_wearable


Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




