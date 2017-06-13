SALT LAKE CITY, UT -- (Marketwired) -- 06/13/17 -- Sorenson Communications, LLC, the company that revolutionized communication for Deaf people, will host an event in Austin, Texas on June 20 to celebrate its newest innovation: the ntouch® VP2 videophone. The event, which will be conducted in American Sign Language (ASL) and geared specifically to Deaf users of VRS technology, will begin at 6:30 p.m. at ZACH Theatre Complex, Topfer Theatre, 202 S. Lamar Blvd., in Austin, Texas. Guests will enjoy free parking and refreshments provided by Dagar's and Austin-based Deaf caterers Crepe Crazy and That Specialty Cake Company. Deaf disc jockey Nico DiMarco will participate in the event and priority ntouch VP2 equipment upgrades will be given to those who attend. There is no cost for the event, but registration is required and can be completed by visiting vp2austin.eventfarm.com.

With the ntouch VP2 videophone's updated technology, Deaf callers can enjoy a host of new features, including 1080 high-definition video quality, an even brighter LightRing® with customizable colors and the much-anticipated Group Call, which gives callers the option to include up to four people in one videophone call. As with all previous SVRS videophones, the new ntouch VP2 was specifically designed for use by Deaf people.

In addition to a sleek new design and a simplified remote control, the ntouch VP2 includes:

Screensaver options

A new look and feel with a redesigned user interface

An auto-focus camera for even better video clarity

Wi-Fi capability

Integrated Bluetooth®

"SVRS engineers used feedback from the Deaf community to design the new ntouch VP2 videophone," notes Scott K. Sorensen, CEO of SVRS. "Coupled with innovative and leading-edge technology, the new ntouch VP2 offers the best-possible Video Relay Service experience for our valued SVRS customers."

Ann Marie Oester, ntouch VP2 beta tester, says she likes all of the features of the new VP -- especially the new Group Call, which connects people from across the country. "Everyone can talk together -- friends from Pennsylvania, Texas, Florida and Kansas. It doesn't matter where we are, we can all see each other. I really like that! And I appreciate Sorenson incorporating features based on customers' comments."

To learn more about the ntouch VP2, visit www.svrs.com/vp2.

About Sorenson Communications, LLC

SVRS (www.svrs.com) is a provider of industry-leading communication products and services for the Deaf. The company's offerings include SVRS, the highest-quality video interpreting service; the ntouch® VP and the ntouch VP2 videophones, designed especially for use by Deaf individuals; ntouch PC, software that connects users to SVRS by using a PC and webcam; ntouch for Mac®, software that connects users to SVRS by using an Apple® computer; and ntouch Mobile, an application empowering SVRS communication via tablet and mobile devices.