UK Mortgages Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

FUND NAME NAV ISIN NAV DATE UK Mortgages Limited £0.8874 GG00BXDZMK63 30th April 2017

UKML RNS: Commentary accompanying UK Mortgages Limited April 2017 NAV

The UKML NAV per share was calculated for April month-end at 88.74 pence per share.

The reduction in the NAV was driven mostly by the dividend payment of 1.5 pence per share, which was partially offset by the accrual of the underlying investments.

As reported in the recent announcement, the CHL portfolio purchased in February 2017 has now been securitised with £477.1m of Triple-A rated bonds issued at a yield of 3m LIBOR + 85bps, settling on 26th June. Following the securitisation, the portfolio managers continue to seek further investment opportunities.

More details on the portfolio and pipeline will be provided in the fund's factsheet to be published shortly, and in the webinar scheduled for 26th June 2017.

Date: 13 June 2017