Global Biopharmaceutical Market Analysis, Trends & Forecasts Report 2014-2025 - Patent Expiration of Most of the Blockbuster Drugs - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Biopharmaceutical Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.
The Global Biopharmaceutical Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 10.1% over the next decade to reach approximately $459.81 billion by 2025.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors. The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
- Patent Expiration of most of the blockbuster drugs
- Growing usage of Biopharmaceuticals
- Recent Technological Developments in Biopharmaceutical
- Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
4 Biopharmaceutical Market, By Therapeutic Application
- Cardiovascular Diseases
- Oncology
- Inflammatory and Infectious Diseases
- Hormonal Disorders
- Neurological Disorders
- Autoimmune Disorders
- Disease Prevention
- Metabolic Disorders
- Other Diseases
5 Biopharmaceutical Market, By Product
- Recombinant Hormones
- Purified Proteins
- Vaccines
- Monoclonal Antibodies (mAb)
- Recombinant Proteins
- Recombinant Growth Factors
- Synthetic Immunomodulators
- Recombinant Enzymes
- Other Products
6 Biopharmaceutical Market, By Geography
7 Key Player Activities
8 Leading Companies
- Bayer
- Genentech
- Novartis
- Pfizer
- Merck & Co
- Roche
- Takeda
- AbbVie
- Regeneron
- Biogen
- Johnson & Johnson
- Novo Nordisk
- Sanofi Aventis
- Amgen
- Bristol Myers Squibb
