Global Biopharmaceutical Market Analysis, Trends & Forecasts Report 2014-2025 - Patent Expiration of Most of the Blockbuster Drugs - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Biopharmaceutical Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Biopharmaceutical Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 10.1% over the next decade to reach approximately $459.81 billion by 2025.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors. The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



Patent Expiration of most of the blockbuster drugs

Growing usage of Biopharmaceuticals

Recent Technological Developments in Biopharmaceutical

Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

4 Biopharmaceutical Market, By Therapeutic Application



Cardiovascular Diseases

Oncology

Inflammatory and Infectious Diseases

Hormonal Disorders

Neurological Disorders

Autoimmune Disorders

Disease Prevention

Metabolic Disorders

Other Diseases

5 Biopharmaceutical Market, By Product



Recombinant Hormones

Purified Proteins

Vaccines

Monoclonal Antibodies (mAb)

Recombinant Proteins

Recombinant Growth Factors

Synthetic Immunomodulators

Recombinant Enzymes

Other Products

6 Biopharmaceutical Market, By Geography



7 Key Player Activities



8 Leading Companies



Bayer

Genentech

Novartis

Pfizer

Merck & Co

Roche

Takeda

AbbVie

Regeneron

Biogen

Johnson & Johnson

Novo Nordisk

Sanofi Aventis

Amgen

Bristol Myers Squibb

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7cnznb/global





