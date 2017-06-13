On May 12, 2016, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decided that the shares in CybAero AB (the "Company") were to receive observation status due to the existence of circumstances that resulted in substantial uncertainty regarding the Company or the pricing of the listed securities.



Today, on June 13, 2017, the Company published a press release with information regarding that the Company is in a strained liquidity situation and that the capital for current operations is expected to be consumed at the end of June 2017 unless additional capital is obtained.



The current rules of First North state that a listed company can be given observation status if circumstance exists that result in material adverse uncertainty in respect of the company's financial situation.



With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares in CybAero AB (CBA, ISIN code SE0005188711, order book ID 40870) shall be given observation status also with reference to the above circumstance.



