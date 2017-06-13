NEWPORT BEACH, CA--(Marketwired - June 13, 2017) - In the news release, "Vemanti Group Enters Agreement With Plutos Capital Group To Expand Investments Into Vietnam & Southeast Asia" issued earlier today by Vemanti Group, Inc., please be advised that the company ticker in the first sentence of the first paragraph should be removed. Complete corrected text follows.

Vemanti Group Enters Agreement With Plutos Capital Group To Expand Investments Into Vietnam & Southeast Asia

Vemanti Group, Inc., "Company", a diversified holding company, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with investment bank Plutos Capital Group, "PCG", to bring institutional offerings and investments to and from Vietnam and Southeast Asia.

The new agreement will leverage PCG's institutional investment resources and management experience to strengthen the Company's reach into Vietnam and Southeast Asia where opportunities abound. This will include a variety of financing options, acquisitions, divestitures, or recapitalizations for companies looking to structure and finance their strategic growth plans in the United States.

"We are thrilled about this new relationship and the opportunity to create additional value for our clients from the fast-growing economies of Vietnam and Southeast Asia. We believe overall conditions for the region are very positive. With Vemanti's knowledge and experience, we trust our clients will be pleased as we make their offering(s) available to the region's entrepreneurs and investors," stated Kari Laitinen, PCG's Managing Director.

Tan Tran, CEO of Vemanti, commented, "Having such agreement in place with PCG provides us with immediate access to first-class investment banking expertise and financial resources. This partnership resonates deeply in our strategy of being an investment conduit between the US and the fourth largest market in the world. PCG's capacity and track record will definitely be an advantage as we navigate through the fundamental drivers and outlook among these booming economies to capture the right investment opportunities."

The 2017 edition of "Economic Outlook for Southeast Asia, China and India", a bi-annual publication on regional economic growth, development and regional integration in Emerging Asia, prepared by the Asia Desk of OECD Development Centre, in co-operation with United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) and Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia (ERIA) states that real GDP growth is expected to remain robust at an average of 6.2% over 2017-21. The Philippines and Vietnam are the 2 countries that are expected to grow the most among the ASEAN-5 (Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand and Viet Nam) countries at an average rate of 6.1% and 6.2% per year respectively to 2021.

About Vemanti Group, Inc.

Vemanti Group, Inc. is a diversified holding company that's looking to be active in high-growth and technology-driven emerging markets. The Company plans to grow by adding value-added and fundamentally-sound businesses to its portfolio and by focusing on opportunities in the emerging markets of Vietnam and Southeast Asia where the economic force is projected to be a strong driver of global growth for years to come.

About Plutos Capital Group, LLC

PCG, a subsidiary of Plutos Sama, LLC, is a full-service investment bank focused on the needs of middle-market businesses with revenues of $10 million to $500 million USD. PCG is also an Office of Supervisory Jurisdiction of Global Emerging Capital Group, a New York Stock Exchange Member firm, located at 44 Wall Street, 12th Floor, New York, NY 10005.

PCG advises corporations in structuring and financing their strategic growth plans. This includes a variety of financing options, acquisitions, divestitures, and recapitalizations. PCG's senior investment bankers bring extensive industry and cross-border expertise, strong relationships with institutional investors and significant transactional experience to each engagement. Team members have been actively involved in numerous corporate financings and M&A transactions across an array of key industry sectors.

Legal Disclaimer

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27a of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and section 21e of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Those statements include the intent, belief or current expectations of the company and its management team. Forward-looking statements are projections of events, revenues, income, future economics, research, development, reformulation, product performance or management's plans and objectives for future operations. Some or all of the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Accomplishing the strategy described herein is significantly dependent upon numerous factors, many that are not in management's control.

Contact Information



Vemanti Group, Inc.

Investor Relations

(800) 768-1288

ir@vemanti.com