Global Lab Informatics Market Analysis & Trends Report 2014-2025: Increasing Business Needs for Commercial Off the Shelf Systems - Research and Markets

The Global Lab Informatics Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 7.2% over the next decade to reach approximately $4.12 billion by 2025.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



Improvements in RFID technology have led to smarter tracking of samples and devices for laboratory operations

Increasing business needs for Commercial Off the Shelf Systems

Using wearable mobile devices are enabling faster and immediate interaction

Big Data analytics, mobile applications, SaaS and cloud services are leading to a technological boom

4 Lab Informatics Market, By Solution



Software

Services

5 Lab Informatics Market, By Deployment



Cloud-Based Model

On-Premise Model

Remotely Hosted

6 Lab Informatics Market, By Product



Chromatography Data Systems (CDS)

Electronic Data Capture (EDC) & Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS)

Electronic Lab Notebooks (ELN)

Enterprise Content Management (ECM)

Laboratory Execution Systems (LES)

Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS)

Scientific Data Management Systems (SDMS)

7 Lab Informatics Market, By End User



Environmental Testing Laboratories

Food & Beverage and Agriculture Industries

Petrochemical Refineries and Oil & Gas Industry

Chemical Industry

Life Sciences Industry

8 Lab Informatics Market, By Geography



9 Key Player Activities



10 Leading Companies



Abbott Informatics (Starlims)

Agilent Technologies, Inc

Core Informatics, LLC

AJ Blomesystem GmbH

Caliber Infosolutions

GenoLogics - Illumina

Business Solutions Ltd.

Labvantage Solutions, Inc

Labware, Inc

Lablynx, Inc.

LIMS at Work GmbH

NXG Group

Perkinelmer, Inc.

Swisslab GmbH

