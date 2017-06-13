sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 13.06.2017

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
13.06.2017 | 18:31
Global Lab Informatics Market Analysis & Trends Report 2014-2025: Increasing Business Needs for Commercial Off the Shelf Systems - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Lab Informatics Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The Global Lab Informatics Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 7.2% over the next decade to reach approximately $4.12 billion by 2025.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

  • Improvements in RFID technology have led to smarter tracking of samples and devices for laboratory operations
  • Increasing business needs for Commercial Off the Shelf Systems
  • Using wearable mobile devices are enabling faster and immediate interaction
  • Big Data analytics, mobile applications, SaaS and cloud services are leading to a technological boom

4 Lab Informatics Market, By Solution

  • Software
  • Services

5 Lab Informatics Market, By Deployment

  • Cloud-Based Model
  • On-Premise Model
  • Remotely Hosted

6 Lab Informatics Market, By Product

  • Chromatography Data Systems (CDS)
  • Electronic Data Capture (EDC) & Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS)
  • Electronic Lab Notebooks (ELN)
  • Enterprise Content Management (ECM)
  • Laboratory Execution Systems (LES)
  • Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS)
  • Scientific Data Management Systems (SDMS)

7 Lab Informatics Market, By End User

  • Environmental Testing Laboratories
  • Food & Beverage and Agriculture Industries
  • Petrochemical Refineries and Oil & Gas Industry
  • Chemical Industry
  • Life Sciences Industry

8 Lab Informatics Market, By Geography

9 Key Player Activities

10 Leading Companies

  • Abbott Informatics (Starlims)
  • Agilent Technologies, Inc
  • Core Informatics, LLC
  • AJ Blomesystem GmbH
  • Caliber Infosolutions
  • GenoLogics - Illumina
  • Business Solutions Ltd.
  • Labvantage Solutions, Inc
  • Labware, Inc
  • Lablynx, Inc.
  • LIMS at Work GmbH
  • NXG Group
  • Perkinelmer, Inc.
  • Swisslab GmbH

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4vsg5m/global_lab


Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2017 PR Newswire