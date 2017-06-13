Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market 2017-2021report. This market research report also lists 11 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the research analysis, the global AAC market is consolidated due to the presence of many vendors. The market is dominated by global vendors, including The H+H Group, JK Lakshmi Cement, UAL Industries, UltraTech Cement, and Xella Group. Many regional vendors are also present in the market, especially in APAC and Europe. Growing industrialization in developing regions has increased the entry of the domestic vendors in the market.

"The large players in the market are keenly focusing on M&As to protect themselves from rivalry. For instance, UltraTech Cement acquired some of the identified cement plants of JAL in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh, representing an aggregate capacity of nearly 21.20 MTPA. Similarly, The H+H Group acquired Grupa Prefabet in Poland. This has proven to be a good investment as synergies have been released," says Hitesh Bhatia, a lead analyst at Technavio for glass and ceramics research.

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

The H+H Group

The H+H Group manufactures and sells AAC. It produces AAC in the form of thermo blocks and standing wall elements. These are available as thin-joint blocks and panels for interior and exterior walls as well as foundation blocks. It also offers reinforced elements for floors, walls and roofs and reinforced beams and lintels.

JK Lakshmi Cement

JK Lakshmi Cement is the leading manufacturer of building materials in India. The company is specialized in manufacturing cement, gypsum plaster or plaster of Paris (POP), and RMC. The company has continued to invest in R&D for manufacturing processes and all products in all cement plants across the country to maintain leadership and improve the future growth in the business.

UAL Industries

UAL Industries manufactures fiber cement corrugated plain sheets, roofing sheets, and molded accessories under the KONARK brand name. It also manufactures environment-friendly building products for urban construction projects under the KON_CRETE brand name.

UltraTech Cement

UltraTech Cement offers gray cement, RMC, and white cement in India. It has operations in India, the UAE, Bahrain, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. The company offers AAC products under the UltraTech XTRALITE brand.

Xella Group

The Xella Group offers dry lining panels, building materials, lime, and limestone products. With its Hebel, Ytong, and Silka brands, the company is one of the world's largest manufacturers of calcium silicate and AAC and units. The company offers AAC products under Ytong brand, which is renowned in the building materials market. Ytong blocks are classified as building blocks and partition wall panels.

