

IQE plc



('IQE' or the 'Company')



Result of AGM and retirement of Director



13 June 2017



IQE plc (AIM: IQE, 'IQE' or the 'Group') the leading global supplier of advanced semiconductor wafer products and services to the semiconductor industry, announces that at its Annual General Meeting, held this morning in Cardiff, all resolutions were duly passed by a show of hands.



Proxy votes were cast as shown below:



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- RESOLUTION For Discretion Against Withheld ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Resolution 1 271,667,542 37,508 0 612 Receive the Report and Accounts for (99.99%) (0.01%) (0.00%) the financial year ended 31 December 2014. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Resolution 2 271,424,458 37,880 191,120 522,222 Receive the Directors' Remuneration (99.92%) (0.01%) (0.07%) Report. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Resolution 3 271,424,922 37,508 191,120 52,130 Approve Annual Remuneration Report. (99.92%) (0.01%) (0.07%) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Resolution 4 271,145,103 54,051 501,396 5,112 Re-appoint Mr P Smith as a director. (99.80%) (0.02%) (0.18%) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Resolution 5 270,428,447 54,051 1,222,552 612 Re-appoint Mr P Rasmussen as a (99.53%) (0.02%) (0.45%) director. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Resolution 6 270,426,253 52,395 1,226,402 612 Re-appoint Dr H Williams as a (99.53%) (0.02%) (0.45%) director. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Resolution 7 271,528,405 35,852 140,793 612 Re-appoint PwC as auditors. (99.94%) (0.01%) (0.05%) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Resolution 8 267,990,078 37,508 3,659,768 7,788 Authorise the allotment of (98.64%) (0.01%) (1.35%) securities. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Resolution 9 271,503,263 37,880 129,491 24,508 Disapply pre-emption rights pursuant (99.94%) (0.01%) (0.05%) to Section 95 of the Companies Act 1985. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Resolution 10 271,325,982 54,051 381,568 34,061 Amendment (correction) to article (99.84%) (0.02%) (0.14%) 163 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Retirement of Director



At the end of the meeting, Professor Simon Gibson confirmed his retirement from the role of Non-Executive Director with immediate effect. The Chairman, Board and members present expressed their gratitude to Simon for his contribution to the IQE Board over the last fifteen years.



CONTACTS:



IQE plc (+44 (0) 29 2083 9400) Drew Nelson Phil Rasmussen Chris Meadows



Canaccord Genuity(+ 44 (0) 20 7523 8000) Henry Fitzgerald O'Connor Simon Bridges



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: IQE plc via GlobeNewswire



9226770961922R38



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX