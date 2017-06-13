Anderson Promotes Scrimgeour to President & CEO, and Sheffer Joins Company as COO



EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., 2017-06-13 18:43 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zinpro Corporation announces that its owner, Michael D. Anderson, has promoted William Scrimgeour to be the company's next president and CEO. The transfer in CEO responsibilities to Scrimgeour will allow Anderson to concentrate more time and energy on his role as chairman of the board of directors. Anderson has held his positions as CEO and board of directors chairman for Zinpro Corporation since May, 1992.



The change in responsibilities will enable Anderson to more effectively lead the board of directors to set the company's future course and to provide strategic direction as the company continues to expand globally. "In the next five years, we anticipate our company's growth to increase rapidly worldwide, and we need to not only enhance our efforts in areas that will count most, but also add to our leadership team as we prepare for the future," says Anderson. "Handing off my CEO responsibilities will also allow me to concentrate more on how to expand the scope of our company's positive global impact, both on animals and people."



Anderson's successful tenure as CEO is marked by many accomplishments since taking on the role from his father and founder, Dean Anderson. Over the past 25 years, Michael Anderson has led the company to develop and launch more than 75 new products, to expand sales into 60 additional countries, to build three manufacturing facilities and to establish nine international subsidiaries and two new business ventures. In addition, he has guided the expansion of Zinpro Corporation into a leading global exporter of Performance Minerals®.



Scrimgeour takes on his new position as president and CEO, having previously served Zinpro Corporation as president and Chief Operating Officer (COO) since 2008. "Over the last nine years, Bill has excelled in overseeing all company departments and managing day-to-day operations," says Anderson. "I'm confident Bill will be instrumental in helping Zinpro to continue to meet the demand from an ever-increasing global customer base who desires our products and services to improve animal wellness and performance."



With Scrimgeour taking on the position of CEO, the company also announces that Rob Sheffer has joined Zinpro Corporation as its new COO. Sheffer comes to Zinpro with more than 25 years of leadership experience - most of it with a global animal nutrition company. Sheffer's wide-ranging leadership experience includes positions as president and CEO, group director, managing director, regional sales leader and branch manager. He also served as board chair for the American Feed Industry Association from 2015-2016.



"Rob has a proven track record for developing, motivating and inspiring teams to achieve business growth, including growth in global markets," says Scrimgeour. "I'm very pleased to welcome him to Zinpro to be our next COO. His extensive leadership experience in the feed and animal nutrition industries will serve him well, and Zinpro well, as our company continues to expand worldwide."



As the industry leader in trace mineral nutrition for livestock and poultry, Zinpro is committed to delivering the technical expertise, products and educational tools needed to help customers improve the performance and profitability of their operations.



About Zinpro Corporation



More than 45 years ago, Zinpro Corporation pioneered the research and development of Performance Minerals®. As a family-owned, privately-held company, Zinpro Corporation's steady growth has come as a result of quality products, quality people and a focus on one thing: performance trace minerals for exceptional animal nutrition. Today, the company has regional sales offices located in nine countries and markets its products in more than 70 countries worldwide. For more information, visit zinpro.com, or call +1 952-983-4000.



