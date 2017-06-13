

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Tuesday's session solidly in positive territory. The market bounced back from the weak performance at the start of the trading week. After logging early gains, the market settled into a sideways patter for the majority of the session.



Investors remained in a cautious mood ahead of tomorrow's announcement from the Federal Reserve. The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates by a quarter point. Investors will pay particular attention to the accompanying statement, for any clues regarding future rate hikes.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.67 percent Tuesday and finished at 8,867.07. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.81 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.74 percent.



Julius Baer climbed 2.8 percent and Partners Group added 1.3 percent. UBS advanced 1.8 percent and Credit Suisse finished higher by 0.1 percent.



Swatch increased 2.1 percent and Richemont rose 1.5 percent. Dufry advanced 1.8 percent, Adecco climbed 1.4 percent and Schindler PS added 1.2 percent.



Index heavyweight Novartis gained 0.9 percent. The US Supreme Court overturned a lower court decision which had prevented Novartis from selling the biosimilar drug Zarxio.



Roche also climbed 0.4 percent and Nestlé closed higher by 0.3 percent.



