Global Colorants Market to Reach USD 65.65 Billion by 2022: Analysis By Type (Dyes, Pigments, Masterbatches, Color Concentrates) - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Colorants Market by Type (Dyes, Pigments, Masterbatches, Color Concentrates), End-Use Industry (Packaging, Building & Construction, Automotive, Textiles, Paper & Printing), Region (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe) - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The colorants market is projected to reach USD 65.65 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2017 to 2022. The colorants market has witnessed high growth in the recent years, and this growth is projected to continue in the near future, owing to the increase in demand for colorants in various end-use industries, such as packaging, building & construction, and automotive, among others and in applications such as plastics and paints & coatings. The growing demand for plastics in various industries is also a driver for the growth of the colorants market.



On the basis of type, the colorants market has been segmented into pigments, dyes, masterbatches and color concentrates. The pigments segment leads the colorants market. The growth of this segment of the market can be attributed to the increasing use of pigments in the paints & coatings application in the automotive and building & construction industries. The market for masterbatches is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the growing plastics industry.



On the basis of end-use industry, the colorants market has been classified into packaging, textiles, paper & printing, building & construction, automotive, and others. The packaging end-use industry is leading the colorants market and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the packaging end-use industry in the colorants market is due to the increased demand for colorants for coloring plastics used for lightweight packaging. Moreover, increasing use of colorants to color packaging materials such as plastics, paper, metal, fabric, and so on has also propelled growth in this industry.



Based on region, the colorants market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. The Asia-Pacific colorants market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for colorants in packaging medical, pharmaceutical, and food & beverages products.



Companies Mentioned



A. Schulman, Inc.

Ampacet Corporation

Archroma

Atul Ltd.

BASF SE

Cabot Corporation

Chromatech Incorporated

Clariant AG

DIC Corporation

Dystar

E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

Ferro Corporation

Flint Group

Greenville Colorants, LLC

Heubach Color

Holland Colours

Huntsman Corporation

Kronos Worldwide, Inc.

Lanxess AG

Polyone Corporation

Solvay

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited

Sun Chemical Corporation

The Chemours Company

The DOW Chemical Company



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Colorants Market, By Type



7 Colorants Market, By End-Use Industry



8 Colorants Market, By Region



9 Competitive Landscape



10 Company Profile



