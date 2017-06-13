Dyes and Pigments Market Growing at a CAGR of 5.0% During 2016 to 2021 - ReportsnReports.com

PUNE, India, June 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Dyes and pigments market research report covers analysis of top 20 companies and manufactures in the world, market Overview on the basis of Type and Application of dynes & pigments, Industry Trends, Regional market outlook, Competitive Landscape on basis of Market Share of Major Players, New Product Launches, Expansions, etc.

Browse 107 tables and 67 figures, 20 Company profiles spread across 206 pages available at:

http://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=754280 .

The global dyes and pigments market is projected to reach USD 42.00 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2016 to 2021. The growth of the market is primarily due to increasing population, coupled with growing demand for dyes & pigments from various applications, such as textile, paints & coatings, and plastics, among others. The factors restraining the growth of this market are environmental regulations and volatile prices of raw materials.

Major factor restraining the growth of the global dyes & pigments market include implementation of various environmental regulations. Growing environmental concerns and increasing sensitivity towards performance standards are the factors that have contributed towards increased innovations in the field of dyes & pigments. For instance, traditional dyeing methods resulted in the production of high levels of pollutants (such as unfixed dyestuffs and salts), which are discharged into plant effluent streams. This has led to formulation of rigid restrictions for industries that manufacture dyes and pigments.

Dyes and Pigments Market On The Basis of Type

The global dyes & pigments market has been classified into dyes and pigments. The dyes sub segment of the type segment of the global dyes & pigments market has been further classified into reactive dyes disperse dyes, VAT dyes, direct dyes, acid dyes, and others. Among dyes, the reactive dyes type sub segment is expected to lead the global dyes & pigments market during the forecast period, followed by the disperse dyes type sub segment. Growth of the reactive dyes type sub segment can be attributed to the growing use of reactive dyes in textile application. The acid dyes sub segment of the type segment of the global dyes & pigments market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2021. The acid dyes are ideal to dye wool, silk, and nylon fabrics. The main features of acid dyes are ease of application, good leveling, and light fastening properties.

The titanium dioxide sub segment is projected to lead the pigments type segment of the global dyes & pigments market from 2016 to 2021. Titanium dioxide is the most widely used white pigment because of its brightness and very high refractive index. Titanium dioxide pigments have the highest demand due to their increasing use in paints & coatings and plastic applications. Moreover, the rising demand for titanium dioxide for other applications, such as paper, printing ink, and textile, among others is also fueling the growth of the titanium dioxide sub segment of the pigments type segment of the global dyes & pigments market.

Dyes and Pigments Market On The Basis of Application

The global dyes & pigments market has been classified into textile, paper, leather, paints & coatings, plastics, construction, printing inks, and others. The textile application segment is projected to lead the global dyes & pigments market from 2016 to 2021. The demand for dyes & pigments in textile application is mainly due to increasing consumer preferences for new and unusual textile colors. Moreover, rapid urbanization and increasing consumer spending is also driving the global dyes & pigments market.

Dyes and Pigments Market On The Basis of Region

The global dyes & pigments market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the largest market for dyes & pigments across the globe. Increasing population and rising per capita income are the factors driving the demand for dyes & pigments in the Asia-Pacific region. With economic contraction and saturation in the European and North American regions, the demand for dyes & pigments has shifted to the Asia-Pacific region. Moreover, low cost of production of dyes & pigments in the region is also propelling the growth of the Asia-Pacific dyes & pigments market.

Dyes and Pigments Market On The Basis of key companies profile:

Some of the key companies profiled in this report are BASF SE (Germany), Clariant AG (Switzerland), Atul Limited (India), Sudharshan Chemical Industries Limited (India), DIC Corporation (Japan), Huntsman Corporation (U.S.), Kiri Industries Ltd. (India), Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (U.S.), Lanxess AG (Germany), and Tronox Limited (U.S.), among others.

Order a copy of Dyes & Pigments Market by Type (Dyes (Reactive, Disperse, Vat, Acid), Pigments (Titanium Dioxide, Inorganic, Organic)), Application (Textile, Leather, Paper, Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Construction) - Global Forecast to 2021 Research Report at:

http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=754280 .

Related Reports:

Special Effect Pigments Market by Type (Metallic, Pearlescent), Application (Plastics, Paints & Coatings, Printing Inks, Cosmetics), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022 .

Colorants Market by Type (Dyes, Pigments, Masterbatches, Color Concentrates), End-Use Industry (Packaging, Building & Construction, Automotive, Textiles, Paper & Printing), Region (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe) - Global Forecast to 2022 .

Cosmetic Pigments Market by Elemental Composition (Inorganic, and Organic), Technology (Pigment Dispersion and Surface Treatment), Type (Special Effect, Surface Treated, Nano, and Natural Colorant), Application - Global Forecast to 2026 .

Explore more reports Chemicals Market at:

http://www.reportsnreports.com/market-research/chemicals/ .

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is an online market research reports library of 500,000+ in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Not limited to any one industry, ReportsnReports.com offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.

Contact:

Ritesh Tiwari

2nd Floor, Metropole Building,

Next to Inox Theatre,

Bund Garden Road, Pune - 411001.

Maharashtra, India.

+1-888-391-5441

sales@reportsandreports.com



Connect with Us:

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

RSS/Feeds: http://www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml